more than one color

A freak convention Made of pinknot so long ago quintessential feminine color, To some it is demeaning and prejudicially portrays the universe of women. Others have made it a feminist flag. For example, in 2017, rivers of pink hats swept across the United States against the sexist remarks of then-President Donald Trump. Six years later, the color is very topical once again. This time, equally united with the feminist camp, but also, one of the most massive ‘marketing’ campaigns in living memory: the film Barbie, whose launch is attended by thousands of spectators (and some spectators) dressed in pink. in color.

It must be said that few colors color a collective thought so strongly and vividly: Pink is for girls. Most of the children start babble from the time it is marked on the fire. And, in general, the world around him confirms this at every step, especially through toys. Pink and, why not say so, its secular identification with the feminine world has also made it synonymous with what is cheesy, what is repetitive or what is repulsive.

“There are people who hate it,” says Zaragoza artist Maria Bueno, known as Pejones Revueltos, With 131,000 followers on Instagram, the painter also attests that this is one color that does not leave you indifferent. To the extent that she, who uses it almost compulsively in her pictures, receives hatred on the network for this reason.

“You’re Gonna Hate It”

“I’m 28 and I’ve always loved and worn pink. I remember a teacher told me I’d hate that color, but I just started being alone and The first thing I have done is buy myself a pink sofa. It was a dream of mine. And that’s why I get criticized”, says Maria. And it “bothers” her because she believes it’s something that happens with pink, not other colors.”If I had decorated my house in beige or brown, no one would have commented on anything,” he says.

Another thing that the artist pointed out is that if you search the internet for pink things, for example, If you put “pink armchair” or “pink kitchen” on the Internet, you almost always find children’s toys or items. “Pink has been erased from adult life, it’s understood that if you’re a serious person you can’t have pink,” Bueno explained by the fact that it was perceived as a feminine color. and women are reduced to babies.

Interestingly, pink hasn’t always been the quintessential feminine color. In fact, there is no consensus as to why pink has always been associated with girls (and blue with boys). To explain this, one usually resorts to repeated history and the little literature that exists on the matter. In his book ‘Pink and Blue: How to Tell Boys from Girls in North America’, Professor Joe B. Paoletti of the University of Maryland (USA) states The origins of the ‘pink girl’ lie in a market study carried out in the 40s of the last century. Until that time, children up to the age of about 6 were dressed in whites or skirts (even if they were short) because it was easier for parents to change their diapers. But it wasn’t until the ’80s that the pink-blue duo completely died out. In the eighties the parents devoted themselves wildly to the ‘Rossiyazul’ Tandav which is still going on.

The premiere of ‘Barbie’ has ignited a doll obsession. reuters

from pompadour to picasso

There have also been big lovers of pink in history. One of the most famous is Madame de Pompadour. The favorite of Louis XV was fond of this colour, to such an extent that the pink became known as Sèvres porcelain. ‘Rose Pompadour’. nor very leading and leading Elsa Schiaparelli She hid her pink passion. In his biography ‘Shocking Life’ he wrote about her: “He is the creator of life, like all the lights of the world and all the birds and fish united in a single being, the color of China and Peru, but not the West.”

Other sources confirm this, Previously, children in orphanages were dressed in pink or blue so that staff could distinguish between genders. Interestingly, however, they were the ones who wore pink because, as early as the 17th century, red was considered a symbol of wealth and virility. At the time, children were dressed as miniature versions of their parents, and since pink is a shade of red, small children tended to wear that color. Art history gives many examples of men dressed in pink. Pink has also played a leading role in the lives of artists such as Picasso and his famous ‘Pink Period’, in which he painted show business characters.

Pejones Revueltos has also approached pink as an artist: “It’s a color I’ve thought a lot about.” “Once I doubted a painting, whether to put it in the exhibition or not, and I realized that it was because it did not have pink. In the end, to me it is as if it was a cue signature.

However, in María Bueno’s experience, “It is a hated color. Unlike black, pink is identified with a soft and susceptible color.” He “wants to use it as a way to draw attention, to underline the contrast, ironically, to compare it with things that are rough or hard. Just like in the movie ‘Barbie'”. is happening with.”

pink rate to pop

The color for which payment is made. One of the most famous monologues of the American presenter Ellen Degeneres This is the one in which the pen brand, Bik, was ugly enough to launch a pink line “for women”, moreover, it cost twice as much as pens of another color. In addition, various women’s organizations fight and denounce the so-called ‘pink tax’, for which, according to a University of California study, American women pay about $1,400 (about 1,276 euros) per year more than men for the same products. ) pay more.

Tricia Fukuhara, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells and Ari Notortomaso star in ‘Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies.’ Eduardo Arquel

‘Skins’, The Pink Movie | The ‘Skins’, which was Eduardo Casanova’s first feature film, were a group of monsters who were cast out because of their appearance. Pink played a key role in that film, a tone with which the young man colored many of his public appearances (cast included) and even the film’s poster. He then stated that his intention was to “end the monopoly of anything”. “The monopoly of hair is not the monopoly of man, nor of genitalia, or of some smell or perfume. Nor of colour. no one’s color“, she assured. “I found it very interesting to use the color pink to wrap things that have never been wrapped, like horror,” she said then. Recently, a series based on the series ‘Grease’ Gave prominence to the gang Rydell High School boys: Girls in Pink (‘The Pink Ladies’,

From Pop to Horror | Pink color marks many objects or characters. Not just barbie. Penelope Glamour, or the panther as conceived by Blake Edwards and set to music by Mancini unforgettably, are pink. Mixing ketchup and mayonnaise made a pink sauce. and he’s there and he’s frigofoot, a forty year old ice cream that is still alive in the 21st century. mark of Mars Cosmetics Elsa Schiaparelli was honored with the lipstick which is one of her best selling lipsticks. On a more serious basis, the pink ribbon (and pink in general) is the color that symbolizes the fight against breast cancer. And one of the most depressing uses of pink throughout history is the triangle with which Nazism marked homosexuals.