more than one is “destroyed” and Laura Barjum dances champeta

The regional training camps in Medellín left more than one participant “destroyed” this Sunday and the presenter of X FactorLaura Barjum, surprised by dancing champeta with some of the contestants.

Discover more → Carolina Gaitán loves to remember her presentation at Miss Universe Colombia

“Ramiro, thank you for your joy. Up to here you come with X Factorbrother”, announced DIM from Piso 21 to one of the participantswho between tears and before the cameras confessed that “I feel destroyed because I have always dreamed of this moment, I dream of being there in Bogotá. But hey, God’s timing is perfect. It hurts my soul.”

As for Nixon and Fernando, their luck was different, because they do continue in the competition and to celebrate it they danced champeta with Laura Barjum and before the X Factor cameras.

“That they told me I didn’t pass… that makes me very sad,” Ramiro concluded.

Our presenter has been infected by the taste of the rhythms that the participants choose not only for the regional camps, but also for the auditions and thus has been registered in more than one chapter of Factor X.

Many of the viewers have highlighted Laura Barjum’s “steps” and several of her other qualities on networks. Without a doubt, our presenter has already become one of the favorites this season of Factor X.

Don’t miss the double chapters of X Factor every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Canal RCN.

It may interest you → Cara Delevingne sang ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ and Carolina Gaitán reacted

Don’t stop watching → X Factor: Laura Barjum shared a “very special” birthday with Diego Sáenz

See also → Factor X: Carolina Gaitán falls in love from Beverly Hills and asks about her destiny