more than one million euros in bitcoin returned to an inmate

This story seems incredible, but it testifies to the role that bitcoin can play in some illegal practices. THEn Sweden, a drug trafficker serving a prison sentence was able to receive more than one million euros from his criminal activities, generously returned by the authorities.

The generous return is due to the increase in the price of bitcoin and a legal vacuum in the matter, according to what is reported on Friday 20 August by the specialized website Decrypt. The Swedish prosecutor therefore believes that the law will have to be adapted to the age of cryptocurrencies.

The trafficker was in fact paid in bitcoin, a virtual currency whose price can undergo extremely large variations. Over the past year, the price of a bitcoin has varied from around 9,000 to over 50,000 dollars. The trafficker had accumulated 36 bitcoins which, according to Swedish law, were confiscated to be auctioned and thus cover the money earned illegally. But, at the time of the procedure, the price had risen so much that the sale of just 3 bitcoins covered the amount collected at the time.

Change the rules

In this case, the remaining 33, worth 1.1 million euros, had to be returned to the offender, explains Decrypt. Prosecutor Tove Kullberg judged the situation “in many ways unfortunate and unforeseen” and hopes that things can evolve in the future so that the profit of the crime can be encrypted in bitcoin and not in regular currency, in order to prevent such a situation from happening again. The Swedish central bank had already issued an opinion in June on the need to further regulate cryptocurrencies.