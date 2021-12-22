More than pain relievers and anti-inflammatories, this simple herb would finally heal inflamed and aching joints

Those who suffer from joint inflammation are used to living with pain and are always looking for a definitive solution. However, there are often no permanent solutions and the most followed therapy is that based on anti-inflammatories, which give temporary relief. But hope comes from afar, particularly from the Chinese medical tradition. In the words of experts, more than pain relievers and anti-inflammatories, this simple plant would finally cure inflamed and aching joints. The news of the “prodigious” plant for the joints is supported by scientific evidence and also reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. According to experts, this plant would be able to reduce chronic inflammation in the joints. Furthermore, according to research results, it would also be able to control the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

We should tend to be wary of unofficial medical remedies, which come from traditions far in time and space. This time, however, a remedy widely used in Chinese medicine has the blessing of local health institutions as well. This is the Tripterygium wilfordii Hook, a type of plant very common in China. In oriental medicine, this plant has always been used to give benefits to inflamed joints. Today, its benefits are also confirmed by Western medicine. An authoritative study tested the plant on a sample of 121 patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

To one half of the sample, the researchers gave 60 milligrams of Tripterygium extract 3 times a day. The high half were given one gram of a common anti-inflammatory, twice a day. The results obtained at the end of the study do not seem to leave doubts about the effectiveness of Tripterygium wilfordii Hook. The effects would appear to be better than those had with the common anti-inflammatory.

The results obtained from the Tripterygium wilfordii Hook extract tests on rheumatoid arthritis patients were very encouraging. This was communicated by the American College of Rheumatology itself, which had carried out the research. Of all subjects treated with Tripterygium wilfordii Hook, 65% had 20% joint improvement. Meanwhile, only 33% of patients treated with a canonical pain reliever experienced similar improvements. According to the numbers, it seems that the extract of this medicinal plant can heal the joints even better than some drugs currently on the market.

