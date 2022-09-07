More than ten minimum wages are needed to pay for the school list this 2022

Venezuelan fathers and mothers need between 140 and 180 dollars to be able to buy the uniform and the entire school list of primary school in September 2022. Fairs have already been organized in the country’s capital, where vendors offer patterned notebooks, pencils and wooden colors at different prices.

Currently, the minimum wage in Venezuela is 130 bolivars or 16.4 dollars at the Central Bank (BCV) exchange rate for this Tuesday, the same as a box of crayons at the posts set up in Caracas.

“People come to buy the basics. They take notebooks, a box of pencils and colors. Sometimes the cheapest. The rest is bought in parts later. Weekends are when you see more movement, but in reality sales are very weak,” said Lilibeth Quintero, a merchant at Plaza Diego Ibarra.

The people in charge at the fairs comment that the clients ignore the combos of notebooks or notebooks and that they prefer to buy by unit. They pay in bolivars or in cash: it depends on the site. While in Plaza Caracas, in the center of the city, they charge products based on the parallel rate of the dollar (8.2 bolívares for September 6), in Chacaito they do so taking the BCV rate as a reference (7.9 bolívares). ) .

«One tries to stretch the silver as much as possible. If they charge me at the BCV rate, I prefer to pay in bolivars to avoid being told they don’t have change,” said Pablo Benitez, in Chacaíto.

This September 6, the representatives ask for prices, but almost none of them carry lists in their hands, as in previous years. Some affirm that the schools have already sent them and that they cannot pay for all the requested supplies, especially those that have more than one child or adolescent at home.

“I have three children: one in preschool and the morochos in second grade. If I start buying the whole list, it will only be enough for one. And the other two where do I leave them? I saw the lists that they sent, I chose the most important and that is what I am going to buy from them. Notebooks, erasers, colors, pencils and sharpeners. They won’t need the rest at the beginning of the year,” said Kaira Martínez, an administrator by profession, who lives in Petare.

Cocuyo effect made a tour of stalls and bookstores in Plaza Diego Ibarra, Plaza Caracas, Chacaíto, Sabana Grande and Petare to verify the costs of the materials required for the start of the new academic year, scheduled for the first and second week of October, as announced by the President Nicolás Maduro at the end of August.

What will schools ask for?

According to the National Survey on Living Conditions 2021 (Encovi 2021) of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (Ucab), 94.5% of Venezuelans live in poverty. Of that percentage, 76.6% live in extreme poverty.

Due to the economic crisis, Caracas teachers indicate that they have had to prioritize the materials they request on the lists, taking into account that the classes will be 100% face-to-face, after two years of coronavirus. In other words, now all the activities must be carried out in the classrooms and the students will need to have the materials at hand.

In September 2022, each large notebook fetches about a dollar and a half, a pencil sharpener with a reservoir can go for four dollars, and a ream of white paper costs six dollars.

If a family has three school-age children at home, they will need to have $34.50 just to buy notebook, a sharpener Y a ream for each one. The amount represents little more than double the Venezuelan minimum wage.

Likewise, preschool teachers claim to have difficulties in requesting supplies, because at this stage colored paper, crayons, plasticine, paint, chalk, among other materials, are often needed.

«I had the first group, preschool, so I asked for plastidedos and finger painting because children have to develop fine motor skills, they have to manipulate that type of thing to learn grip. Educational games or stories are not requested because they are very expensive. What we teachers do is recover or repair what we already have in the classroom,” said Daisy Mesa, an early education teacher at the Jesús Maestro school, affiliated with Fe y Alegría.

Books are no longer part of teachers’ lists. In the fairs they hardly sell them. Only basic publications such as the books to learn to read “My Garden” or “My Little Angel” are exposed between notebooks and pads. When asking about publishers like Santillana, salespeople shrug their shoulders.

«You get that in bookstores, because we hardly sell books anymore. Right now everything is online,” said María Espejo, a merchant in Chacaíto.

For representatives like Teresa Parada, not having to buy textbooks is one weight less in the budget allocated to purchase uniforms and notebooks for her two children, ages 13 and 15.

«In high school they are told that any book is good or they let them search online. Now the teachers are more aware and that is a relief. What they are going to ask the first year for sure is a Palmer method, but that can be bought,” Parada commented. Each Palmer Calligraphy Method booklet is priced at three dollars.

Cleaning products for schools

For more than four years, public schools have included some cleaning products on their lists that are used to maintain hygiene within the institutions, due to a lack of budget and little response from the State.

“Schools are not supposed to ask for personal hygiene items because that is a function of the Ministry of Education. But this one does not meet it, “said teacher Mesa.

The institutions also request biosafety materials, after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this, the annual balance of Cecodap (Community Learning Centers) revealed in July that 96% of the educational centers studied in nine states of the country were not provided with biosafety supplies by the Ministry of Education in 2021

“The costs of these materials in most cases were borne by teachers or families that make up the educational community,” Carlos Trapani, coordinator of the organization’s legal service. 52% of schools continue to report the lack of these supplies for the current year.

Representatives point out that schools ask for garbage bags, soap powder and other items that they did not initially budget for.

«They ask you for them at the time of registration even, apart from the entire list of supplies. That is a blow to the pocket. And if you have them all in the same school, they ask for it for each child”, commented Patricia Mora to Cocuyo effect.

The prices of the uniforms

Roberto Rimeris, president of the Venezuelan Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Cavediv), warned on August 28 that uniform companies have been reduced by more than 93% in the country in the last 20 years.

In an interview on Unión Radio, he stated that, of 400 school clothing companies in Venezuela, in 2022 there are only 25 left, so there is an increase in prices. The situation is increasingly worrying parents and guardians.

For more than five years, young Venezuelans have inherited shirts, pants or sweaters from brothers or cousins, given the impossibility of families to acquire new clothes.

“I have four: three girls and one boy. It’s up to him to buy the complete things because he’s older and can’t wear the sisters’ clothes. But they have used things of his, which are becoming small, the sweater, for example, “said Iraida Fernández, a housewife in San Martin.

Parents set up WhatsApp groups to exchange clothes and thus cut costs. Today, a single set of pants, white shirt and shoes costs at least three minimum wages. Due to this, they look for the cheapest alternatives to send children and adolescents to classes with the corresponding uniform.

What do the parents say?

“The supply list has never been mandatory when teachers are aware. The thing is that a mom who doesn’t have anything is going to bring you a notebook and some crayons. Those who can buy them and agreements can be reached with those who can’t,” said teacher Daisy Meza.

Lila Vega, pediatrician and coordinator of the Venezuelan Network of Parents and Representatives, told Cocuyo effect that the educational emergency in the country encompasses more than the high prices of uniforms. He commented that schools need to be sensitive when requesting materials.

“They have to see what things can be replaced by recycled material or used material. Perhaps this school year we should begin to urgently consider declaring it an emergency because the education system in Venezuela is very serious, with the additional aggravation of not having hard data to provide an answer. We are beyond having school supplies or not, which is still a problem to solve, “Vega pointed out.