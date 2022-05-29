More than two hours of solidarity with Ukraine from Berlin

From the brandenburg gate, in the center of Berlin, Germany, the second tele-marathon in support of Ukraine was held this Sunday. The first was in Warsaw on March 27 and was broadcast on 30 television channels around the world.

Like the previous concert, for more than two hours, in addition to the musical interventions, messages from political leaders, artists, public activists, athletes and volunteers from around the world who support Ukraine and called for an end to the Russian invasion were broadcast. .

Before the musical interventions and the messages from different cities of the world with the Ukrainian diaspora began, the German chancellor, Olaf Sholtz who said that the Germans help Ukraine, send it weapons and already have plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Putin will not win this war, Sholz said, and let’s not forget the cruelty, we will remember those who have fought, and he ended by saying “we are united” with Ukraine. Scholz recalled that the German government is providing assistance to Ukraine to support its economy. Germany also sends weapons to Ukraine, “which violates the old German tradition of not giving anyone arms.”

The first images that were seen were from a video of Mariupol, what the port city was like before the invasion and what it looks like today. The Russian attacks and the faces of several of the city’s defenders, who resisted for 3 months, were shown. Other Russian cities attacked or occupied were reviewed as Popasna, Rubiznhe, Lysychanks, Kherson, etc. Testimonials from Ukrainians as a doctor were shown andriy linnythe anesthesiologist Konstantin Loboiko.

The first musical group that intervened in Berlin was Okean Elzy, and its leader, Svyatoslav Vakarchukwho is also a deputy to the Ukrainian roadblock and a lieutenant in the Ukrainian army, said that Europe, the whole world, is needed. Misto Maria, (Mary City) It was the song they sang, dedicated to Mariupol, inspired by the resistance offered by the soldiers, volunteers and population to the invaders. Vakarchuk has been giving daily concerts all over the country since the invasion began, visiting hospitals, schools, military units and improvisingly singing for the military, volunteers, sick people, medical personnel, etc.





Ukrainians residing in Greece and diplomatic staff from Kyiv were among the first to take part in the tele-marathon, wearing white pullovers and the word Mariupol on the chest. In Berlin, he later intervened at the piano, the Ukrainian composer and singer melovinwho raised the flag of the LQBT movement and also the Swiss group Kadebostany.

The British Prime Minister appeared in the first group of messages sent Boris Johnson, stating that they “together with the Ukrainians confront Russian aggression, we support Ukraine”. Messages from the president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda; the of Latvia, Egils Levitsthe president of Colombia Ivan Duque who in Spanish reaffirmed the support of his government and country for Ukraine and the senator from Thailand Chen Namchaisiri.

In Vienna, AustriaUkrainians residing in that country did so on behalf of Severodonetsk, with allusive posters and Ukrainian flags. Since Beirut, Lebanon, Ukrainians and Lebanese who studied at university centers in Ukraine intervened and expressed their support for Kharkiv, and to all Ukrainian cities. A Kherson support was given from Italy and from France to Bucha.

Videos of the bombing of Ukrainian cities, refugees, demonstrations around the world against the Russian invasion and messages from David Beckham, Madonna, Angelina Jolieand the video of U2 and Bonus in a recently improvised concert in the metropolitan of Kyiv.





With the title “Ukraine is proud of you” the contribution of Ukrainians in culture, politics, literature, science and other professional areas of life was reviewed with mentions to the painter Kazemir Malevichactors Jovovich milewho was born in Kyiv, David Duchevyto the inventor of helicopters, Igor Sikorskyformer Israeli premier golda wed, all with roots in the Ukrainian capital. linked to the city of Odessa appear Leonardo Dicapriowhose grandmother emigrated to the United States, and Sylvester Stallone. Of Berdyansk comes from Olga Kurylenkoand from the west of the country: Mila KunisSteven Spielberg whose grandparents emigrated from Kamenets-Podilskiy and keeps the plate of borsh as his favorite food. From that same region come the parents of Andy Warholfounder of pop art, Dustin Hoffmann, Y Wynoma Ryder.

In military fatigue uniform, the pop-rock group intervened from Kyiv Antytila, who has had the support of British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran. The second group of messages from political leaders was made up of the Prime Minister of Estonian, Kaja Kallas; the prime minister of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski; the prime minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic and the prime ministers of Holland, Mark Ruttede and of Ireland, Michael Martin.

Since Warsaw, Polanda square full of Ukrainians, Belarusians, Poles, the Ukrainian ambassador to that country intervened, thanking the neighbors for the support they have given him over the last three months.

the ukrainian rapper alyona alyona next to the singer jerry heilintoned the I pray in the middle of the Berlin square. With the already recognized Estefania came the Ukrainian group Kalush who won the 2022 version of the contest a few days ago Eurovision. The song dedicated to the Ukrainian mother, grandmothers and all those who suffer from having loved ones on the battlefronts has become, along with Chervona Kalinaanthems of the Ukrainian resistance.

Bernard-Henri Levyone of the most prominent French intellectuals of today, called for maintaining the fight against aggression and not surrendering to Russia.

Another of the symbols of Ukraine is the football team Kyiv Dynamo, who has been the creditor of many titles in the European leagues. Players and legends such as Oleg Blokhin, Andrei Shevchenko, Igor Belanov, Andry Yarmolenko, Reborv Srerhiy, Victor Tsukhankovetc.

Videos were shown comparing the cities of Ukraine, life before the invasion and after it. speeches of Adolfo Hitler and bombings of European cities by Nazi aviation and now Russian attacks on cities in the Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, accompanied by the Ukrainian community in Washington, she intervened in the broadcast, followed by several messages of solidarity from different countries. The president of the parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili; the chancellor of Maltese Ian Borg; the chancellor of Albania, Olta Xhacka; the chancellor of Austrian Karl Nehammerwho commented on his visit to Bucha, ending the messages with the president of Hungary, Katalin Novak.

A video compilation was made of the artists and cultural personalities who at recent concerts expressed their support for Ukraine or sent a message of support, as was the case with Sir Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, Oprah, Celine Dion, Liudmila Monastyrska, Hugh Jackman, Richard Gere, Billie Eilish, Madonna.

The last intervention of the Ukrainian diaspora came from Canada where it is considered that the largest number of Ukrainians live abroad and have successfully contributed to the political and cultural life of that country. In the final minutes he intervened again Vakarchukby Okean Elzy, along with other artists present in Berlin, singing the song of that group Obiymy.