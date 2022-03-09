When we look in the mirror we usually see defects in ourselves. We are never completely satisfied with ourselves and sometimes we wish we had the time to do more to improve ourselves.

As we age it is normal for our body to change and, if we do not keep it in training, some areas may lose tone. Let’s think, for example, of the arms and the unsightly curtain effect that can embarrass us.

Another of the weaknesses of many women is the breasts. If a good bra can help, she can’t work miracles anyway. Exercise is always very important, but everyday life often leads us to neglect our appearance.

For this reason, we suggest very simple exercises to do at home without the use of tools, which can help us to have more toned breasts.

If performed with precision and regularity, simple exercises could make a difference and finally give us the physique we so desire, at least get us closer.

More toned and taller breasts even after the age of 40 with 3 simple push-up effect exercises perfect for firming

The first exercise that could help us get firmer breasts is the push up. To perform this exercise correctly, we need to lie on our stomach. Let us place our hands on the ground shoulder-width apart and raise ourselves with the legs slightly apart and supported by the forefoot.

Head, neck, trunk, pelvis and legs must recreate a straight line. Looking down, we bend the elbows lowering the torso until it almost touches the floor. We hold the position for a couple of seconds and return to the starting position.

The push up allows us to train arms, shoulders, abdomen and legs at the same time. We perform 3 series of 5 repetitions each, giving ourselves a 45-second break at the end of each series.

Push-ups on the wall

This exercise strengthens the upper limbs and helps lift and tone the breasts. Let’s position ourselves in front of a wall keeping a distance of about 60 centimeters from it.

We place the palms of the hands against the wall at shoulder height and support ourselves with the tips of the toes. We bend the arms by pressing the torso towards the wall just as if we were doing a push-up on the ground. After a few seconds, we push the torso backwards returning to the starting position.

We do 2 sets of 10 repetitions each to get good results.

Pressure of the palms of the hands

To have a more toned and high breast you do not need special tools, but above all time and constancy. We can do this exercise standing or even sitting in front of the television.

We bring our hands up to the face. The elbows will therefore be at shoulder height and let’s join the palms of the hands by interlacing the fingers.

We exert strong and constant pressure by pushing one palm against the other for about 15 seconds. Repeating this very simple exercise 10 times a day can help us get and maintain enviable breasts.

