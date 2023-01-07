“More torture is coming. You’re lucky”

The news that many were waiting for has arrived: Netflix announced that the popular series wednesday, merlin in Latin America, it has been renewed for a second season.

The streaming platform used its official accounts on social networks to share the news along with a video that has generated a lot of expectations.

“Your favorite pigtailed goth girl is coming back to Netflix. The second season of wednesday!” reads one of the Instagram posts.

Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the co-showrunners of the series’ first season, exclusively told Netflix Tudum: “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the spooky world of Nevermore. “We just have to make sure we Wednesday didn’t empty the pool first.”

“More torture is coming. You are lucky ”, predicts the official account of the series on Twitter.

There is no doubt that this adaptation of The Addams Family It has been quite a bomb since its premiere last November.

The series beat twice the Netflix record for most hours watchedin the first week it accumulated 341.23 million hours and in the second it exceeded 411 million.

But if there is something that launched popularity to wednesday in social networks was the viral dance of its protagonist Jenna Ortega in one of the scenes.

The choreography, the idea of ​​the actress herself, has traveled the world and the dance challenge has become so popular that even celebrities have joined it. The Cuban Camila Cabellofor example, he did it using the remix of the song “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga.

The four-time world champion in synchronized swimming, Kristina Makushenkoshe danced it from nothing more and nothing less than from the bottom of a swimming pool, and the Russian skater Kamila Valeva surprised with his version on ice.

