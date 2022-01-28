more transparency, refunds and stop to automatic renewal if not used – Nerd4.life

Microsoft is committed to following the guidelines imposed in particular by the United Kingdom, adjusting some options Xbox Game Pass to the rules in force in Europe and in the UK through some changes that concern, among other things, a greater one transparency, the possibility of repayments for a single month and the stop to automatic renewal for dormant accounts.

This is an adaptation to the requests made, in particular, by the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), for which Microsoft will modify various aspects of the agreements with users in the use of the service, with new options that will be applied on a scale global, according to the company.

Among the most interesting things is the block to automatic renewal as regards the unused accounts: in the event that a user does not use the service for 12 months, he first receives a warning and then the blocking of automatic renewal, should it remain unused for a further 12 months. Furthermore, simpler and more precise procedures are foreseen for the reimbursement, even immediately after the renewal has been triggered and based on the payments made and the actual use of the service.

With a view to greater transparency, more precise and timely communications are envisaged on any price changes, specific costs and when these are charged. The changes should take place globally, that is, also in our country. Recently, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 25 million subscribers to the service.