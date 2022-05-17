More trendy than the corset, the bustier sculpts the morphologies

Reversal of situation obliges, the bustier reinvested in the forefront of the fashion scene, due in particular to the rise of style Regency that we owe to the hit series atThe Bridgerton Chronicle, but not only. In the background, the bustier is experiencing a resurgence in notoriety thanks to celebrities subscribing to photocalls. Among them, Hailey Bieber cast in strapless dress Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Emily Ratajkowski in strapless dress Michael Kors in New York on May 12, but also Selena Gomez in slit strapless dress at the afterparty of Saturday Night Live in the same city, on May 14, 2022, with glittery pumps signed Paris Texas on her feet.

A rehabilitation such for the bustierthat it will have earned this bodice-style garment the merit of rising to the rank of summer fashion trends. A dress not to be confused with her corset alter ego.

Bustier and corset: what is the difference?

Long controversial, the corset made the unit for two consecutive summers. Sported by Rihanna, Julia Fox, or even Gigi Hadid for her birthday, the corset forges strong ties with the most influential personalities of our generation in terms of fashion. Such a popularity rating, having earned him the right to be confused with his lifelong rival, the bustier.

If they are generally both made without straps, the corset refers to him as a piece of lingerie, transformed into a ready-to-wear since now, it is worn in town. All in all, this ancestral corseted top retains its function as slimming garmentfavorable to refine and sculpt the waist.

Remodeled in the 1900s by the great couturiers Madeleine Vionnet and Paul Poiret, then in the 1970s by Vivienne Westwood, and by the couturiers Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler in the 1980s… Fortunately, the modern-day corset is not no longer considered an object of torture, but rather of desire by being much more comfortable.

For his part, the bustierthis must have of summer, does not oppress the body and does not refine it, although it helps to sculpt the body shapes of women, highlighting them. This is particularly the case for the chest, which the bustier enhances, whether with or without boning.

The bustier, the star of the spring-summer 2022 collections

Common thread of the Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week shows, the bustier mainly combined the Alaïa, Alexander McQueen, Act N°1 and Blumarine silhouettes. Enough to ensure him a select place on the podium of the fashion trends 2022. Its strong point? This top of clothing which maintains the bust up to the waist, unites both tops and summer dresses. In addition, under the impetus of the style of the 2000s, the bustier takes up residence, and is aimed at absolutely all women, contrary to popular belief.

What to wear with a bustier?

Regardless of the age that appears on our identity card, the bustier or the strapless dress is for everyone. All in all, certain stylistic advice persists.

If one wishes camouflage his arms, we associate this strapless top with a denim jacket or a linen blazer. For those who would like to blur the superfluous curves in the belly, the best option is to consider the bustier with a high-waisted bottom, like shorts, Bermuda shorts, a skirt or skirt. pants and opt for a tattooed bustierminimalist prints or of slimming colors, if so desired. For now, focus on the selection of our Fashion Journalist.

Also read: