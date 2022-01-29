More trouble for Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex accused of rape

In trouble again. Famous singer and producer Chris Brown, convicted in 2009 of attacking then-partner Rihanna, is now accused of having drug addict And sexually assaulted a woman on board a yacht.

The facts date back to December 2020: as reported by the BBC, in Miami, Florida, he allegedly abused a woman who is now asking for a maxi-compensation of 20 million dollars.

Maxi compensation of 20 million has been requested

The woman, for the moment identified in the court documents only as “Jane Doe” (thus omitting her real name), has reconstructed the facts as follows: Brown would have invited her on a yacht owned by rapper Diddy anchored in Miami, Florida, shortly after. her arrival on December 30, 2020. The drink offered would have made her feel “disoriented and physically unstable”. The artist then led her to the bedroom and, despite his attempts to wriggle out, raped her.

The woman did not immediately file a complaint due to the embarrassment, explain her lawyers. “I’m afraid for my life and my career”, his words. Chris Brown is charged with five felonies: sexual assault, violation of the gender-based violence statute, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

“Lies every time I’m about to release music”

For his part, the singer and producer defended himself with a post on Instagram, where he has over 100 million followers, claiming that these are false claims. “I hope you all realize this pattern of lies every time I am about to release new music or a new project.” “They try to get some real bullshit out of it,” the artist’s complaint from Tappahannock.

It is not the first misadventure with Justice for Brown: in 2009 he was convicted of having beaten Rihanna, then his girlfriend, who was forced to not participate in the Grammy Awards for the trauma reported; he was also previously accused of raping a woman in a Parisian luxury hotel, but denied everything and was not charged.