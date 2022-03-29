More uncertainty by Shanghi | Financial Times

The sudden nature of the move threatens to have a larger and lasting impact on local equities and investor confidence.
The shanghi lockdown it is extreme and unexpected. The two-phase closure of China’s financial hub, a city of 26 million people, will have momentous consequences.
The eight-day lockdown that began this Monday is a lot
To continue reading become Premium
Try it for €1 the first month
and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content
Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks