More useful to the president than to the citizens. Four months of legal bitcoin in El Salvador

Exactly four months after the introduction of Bitcoin in El Salvador, more than 96,000 dollars have already been stolen, through computer scams, from at least 50 wallets of as many Salvadoran citizens. The security problems, however, do not seem to cause major headaches for the authorities. President Bukele goes straight. And he tweets regularly with a rhetoric that echoes that used a century ago by Lenin: “El Salvador is the spark that is starting the revolution.” Government is safe: coins fiat (euro, dollar, pound, etc.) will soon be replaced by cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, at this point, the authorities of San Salvador, the capital, do not have many alternatives: “Bukele has introduced Bitcoin in line with its political offer: young, innovative, millennial” explains Tiziano Breda, analyst of the ‘International Crisis Group which lives in Central America and has been following Salvadoran political events for several years. “He wants to re-brand his country. Building an international reputation that is no longer linked only to corruption and violence ”. But if the crypto-experiment fails, it would be a huge blow to the political design of the 40-year-old who arrived at the helm of the country in 2019.



We cannot predict the future, but in the meantime we know one thing: it is the golden moment, at a domestic and global level, for Nayib Bukele. “After four presidents in a row under investigation or arrested for corruption scandals, Bukele represents the great novelty of the Salvadoran political landscape,” says Tiziano Breda. “There was weariness towards the old political class. Bukele, born in 1981, was able to present himself as a modern and technological politician ”.

The tecnocaudillo, as he is often called by the media not in his favor, he wants to rebrand his country. From a nation founded on corruption, among the most violent in the world due to the permanent war between local gangs, to a country that looks to modernity, open to new technologies and tourism. “For now Bukele, thanks to the introduction of Bitcoin, has already come halfway: the demonstration is that it is being talked about in the media of half the planet,” says Breda. And so, since September 9, the Salvadoran population has been able to pay their everyday expenses no longer only in US dollars – the main currency after the collapse of the colón in 2001 – but also in Bitcoin. Just download the official wallet provided by the government, Chivo, on your smartphone.

Breda was in El Salvador a few days before the Christmas holidays. “From what I have seen – he says – Salvadorans have not yet got used to using Bitcoin. Indeed, cryptocurrency is spent mainly because it is linked to advantageous offers subsidized by the government. If you go to fill up with petrol with Bitcoin, for example, you get a discount on every liter ”. Not to mention that when you download Chivo, the government automatically credits you $ 30 in Bitcoin for your first transactions. A very attractive incentive, especially for the 30% of the population who currently live below the poverty line.



The need to nurture the image of a leader cool – on purpose: chivo, in local slang, it means sounds cool – is not the only motivation behind the introduction of Bitcoin. “El Salvador has been going through a phase of bilateral tension in relations with the United States for some years now,” recalls Breda. And for a Latin American country, especially if its economy is fully dollarized, maintaining good relations with the stars and stripes giant can represent a reason for political stability, both internally and in hemispheric relations. “Bukele has started closer economic relations with China”. El Salvador thus suffers enormous diplomatic pressure from Washington to cut the new axis with Beijing. “Some local officials are under US sanctions. With the introduction of Bitcoin, the San Salvador government has found a method to partially bypass US economic sanctions, given that the cryptocurrency is decentralized and is not currently regulated in international exchanges “.

And then there is the issue of remittances. Perhaps the most pragmatic motivation that prompted Bukele, who introduces himself as his country’s ‘CEO’ on Twitter, to focus on Bitcoin. “El Salvador has 2 million citizens living abroad, mostly in the US, who regularly send money to relatives at home. With Chivo, the Salvadoran government killed two birds with one stone, ”explains Breda. “It allows you to send remittances without paying disproportionate fees and commissions to the usual Western Union and other expensive international transaction agencies”. A radical change, especially if we think that remittances represent 23% of GDP in El Salvador. “And then, it is also a political operation” the Italian analyst cuts short.

By making remittances cheaper, Bukele secured the favor of millions of Salvadorans in Campania. Indeed, as Breda points out, those abroad never took part in the vote at home. Because they are often political refugees, and therefore obviously opponents of the governments that followed one another in the past. “It is no coincidence that in the week before the introduction of Bitcoin, Bukele approved a new law for voting from abroad”.

Thus, the honeymoon between Bitcoin and El Salvador is continuing without too many obstacles, despite the protests of the first weeks: “It’s true, the local population has not yet got used to the use of cryptocurrency. It does this for convenience. But it is also true – continues Breda – that those protests were largely exploited by political opposition. Certainly the adoption of Bitcoin represents an important logistical effort: traders must accept it by law and the public administration is still behind in installing the necessary infrastructures for payments with Chivo. There is still some skepticism, and a few months ago more than half of Salvadorans said they were against the introduction of Bitcoin. But the protests were also aided by feeble opposition to Bukele in hopes of fueling a feeling of discontent towards the president. However, at least for the moment, it does not seem to translate into a decline in his popularity in the polls ”.



But 2022 does not seem to be a source of optimism according to experts in Central American issues. Indeed, the economy of El Salvador, also hit hard by the pandemic, is not doing very well. “The government has borrowed heavily to keep social spending high and not to worsen an already suboptimal social situation”. And to pay off future debt, Bukele even announced the issuance of $ 10 billion in crypto-bonds over the next 10 years. Government bonds, partly ‘guaranteed’ by Bitcoin in government hands, which will be used to finance the birth of Bitcoin City, a metropolis that will rise in the east of the country, in a region rich in volcanoes.

The energy released by the geothermal activity of the area will feed the activity of mining – cryptocurrency mining – which Bukele wants to start as soon as possible, with the intention of not being excessively dependent on abroad for the supply of the new currency. But the optimism of the technocaudillo, for now, does not seem to have paid off. Also due to the volatility that characterizes the world of cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the country of the Isthmus has collapsed. While waiting for crypto-bonds, El Salvador’s ordinary government bonds collapsed. The yield of the ten-year ones, maturing in 2032, has lost more than 40%. The rating agencies have revised their sovereign debt rating downwards: Moody’s moved from B3 to Caa1. If El Salvador’s economy wants to avoid major problems in the future – and get a loan of over $ 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund – the crypto experiment better be successful. Meanwhile, however, Bukele is enjoying international fame. On Twitter has already broken through 3 million followers. Not bad for a baby president república Central American.