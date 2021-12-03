More vaccinated, fewer deaths: the No Vax proof of the ECDC graph

The table compares the percentage of vaccinated with two doses on the total population and the number of deaths per million inhabitants over the last 14 days. The data is collected by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). “The conclusion is clear – the European Commission writes on Facebook -. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to die from Covid19 than those who are not vaccinated. The data also shows that vaccinated people are less likely to be hospitalized due to Covid. Vaccination helps us against the severe symptoms of Covid “.

The European Commission published on November 23 a graph on its Facebook profile that demonstrates how essential vaccinations are to fight deaths due to Covid-19. The data clearly show that the higher the vaccination rate, the lower the mortality rate. Conversely, in countries where vaccination coverage is lower, the number of deaths per inhabitant is much higher.

As can be seen from the graph, the worst situation is recorded in Bulgaria. In this country, the percentage of vaccinated is 29%, while deaths from Covid were 325 per million inhabitants. Just above is the Romania, where against a vaccination coverage of 43% of the population, deaths from Covid were 267 per million inhabitants. These last two positions are not surprising. Just a few days ago in Romania dozens of corpses they found no place in morgues and were piled up in corridors and public gardens. The two countries are facing a spread of the virus and a surge in infections in recent weeks which are putting health structures in serious difficulty.

Across Eastern Europe, where fewer people are immunized, there are more deaths. Above Romania and Bulgaria there is the Slovakia, where with 54% of the population vaccinated, the deaths are 29 per million. In Croatia the dead are 168 and 55% vaccinated. In Poland there are 49 deaths per million inhabitants compared to 62% immunized. In Slovenia there are 56 deaths, with 64% of the population fully vaccinated. In Latvia the situation is worse: 266 deaths per million inhabitants compared to 66% of the vaccinated population. In Estonia the dead are 113 with a percentage of 67% vaccinated. In Hungary the immunized are 68% of the population and the deaths are 135 of inhabitants. In the neighbor Czech Republic the dead are 69 and 69% vaccinated.

The situation is quite different in Western EU countries, where vaccination rates are higher. In Greece, compared to 72% of the immunized population, there are 75 deaths per million inhabitants. Same percentage of vaccinated in Lithuania, but 69 are dead. In Austria, while the infections have risen in recent weeks, the situation is better. There are 35 deaths per million inhabitants compared to 74% immunized. 13 the dead in Luxembourg, where the vaccinated population is 76%. TO Cyprus, compared to a coverage of 80% of the inhabitants, the deaths per million are five. In Holland with 81% of the vaccinated, the deaths are 17 per million inhabitants.

Then follow France And Germany, both with a vaccination coverage rate of 81%. The deaths per million are respectively 7 and 20. TheItaly boasts one of the best pandemic situations in Europe, thanks to very high vaccination coverage. The population vaccinated with two doses is 82% of the entire population and there were only 9 deaths per million citizens. Then follow Sweden And Finland, which have 83% of the population fully immunized. The number of deaths is very low, respectively 3 and 7. In Spain the dead are 4 and 84% vaccinated. In Belgium, which has 87% of the population vaccinated, the deaths are 29. In Denmark 89% of inhabitants are immunized and there are 10 deaths. Malta holds the record of zero deaths, compared to a 92% vaccinated population. Second place for the Portugal, where the deaths have been 10 and 92% of the population is immunized. Finally, first place for theHolland: compared to 93% of people vaccinated, there were 15 deaths per million inhabitants.