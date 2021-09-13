“More vaccines or new closures in the fall”

“Either the vaccination campaign is further strengthened, or one is forced to imagine that at some point it will be necessary to use measures from the past”: this is the last message of the Health Minister Roberto Speranza. “The vaccine is the tool to avoid new restrictive measures”, he explained to the Corriere della Sera. As for thevaccination obligation Hope he precised: “If the defense of the right to health and the need to avoid new deprivations of liberty should lead us to this solution, we will certainly not be afraid. The obligation is not an already determined and certain choice, but an instrument that we have and, if necessary, it will be implemented without fear. The government will take into account the epidemiological situation and hospitalizations, with particular attention to intensive care and the number of deaths, the most dramatic thing “.