“More vaccines or new closures in the fall”

“Either the vaccination campaign is further strengthened, or one is forced to imagine that at some point it will be necessary to use measures from the past”: this is the last message of the Health Minister Roberto Speranza. “The vaccine is the tool to avoid new restrictive measures”, he explained to the Corriere della Sera. As for thevaccination obligation Hope he precised: “If the defense of the right to health and the need to avoid new deprivations of liberty should lead us to this solution, we will certainly not be afraid. The obligation is not an already determined and certain choice, but an instrument that we have and, if necessary, it will be implemented without fear. The government will take into account the epidemiological situation and hospitalizations, with particular attention to intensive care and the number of deaths, the most dramatic thing “.
The appeal of Minister Speranza
“The virus still exists, it is strong and circulating. In a pandemic the blanket risks being short, or we pull it hard on the side of vaccines or we will have to imagine new closures“, Roberto Speranza reiterated. The appeal came on the occasion of the G20 of health ministers in Rome, which aims for a pact to vaccinate the whole world. “The richest and strongest countries take it upon themselves to build a vaccination campaign extended to all nations”, did know Hope.