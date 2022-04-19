More violence in prison in Busto. CGIL: “Dramatic situation for agents”
BUSTO ARSIZIO – Claims to be hospitalized. But in front of the refusal he has the infirmary was destroyed and a prison police officer attacked. The episode, which had a detainee as the protagonist, took place in the prison in Busto yesterday morning (Monday 18 April).
To give news of the attack on the agent and the fury of the prisoner who devastated the local infirmary is Calogero Lo Presti, trade unionist of the Fp Cgil Lombardiawho expresses “full solidarity for the incident and condemns an escalation of similar episodes which, for too long, have been developing in various Institutes”.
In the note from the CGIL, also signed by Mirko Manna, of the national FP CGILwe read then
The assault resulted from the failure to send the prisoner to hospital with arrogance and not justified by any health reasons. A prison policeman, in an attempt to stop the violent inmate, fell to the ground violently banging his head on the floor. Staff intervention prevented further damage to staff and property.
The inmate suffering from psychiatric problems had been transferred a few days from the Milan Bollate prison. In recent days he had become the author of another critical event for having completely destroyed his overnight room.
The Busto Arsizio institute no longer has the detention section intended for inmates pursuant to art. 32 Penitentiary Systemas it was damaged by a fire, but nevertheless continues to manage these inmates and to receive detainees removed from other institutions for reasons of expediency and safety.
Prisons across the country are experiencing worrying and precarious conditions. The psycho-physical safety of workers in the prison police is compromised on a daily basis by critical events, often carried out by inmates suffering from psychiatric problems. After the bitter vicissitude recorded at the Ucciardone in Palermo, on Easter evening, where three inmates were brutally attacked, now it’s up to Busto Arsizio. Institutions and politics take steps forward, avoiding unadorned interests. We need to build serious projects and invest resources. It is up to act and not just propaganda.