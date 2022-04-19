More violence in prison in Busto. CGIL: “Dramatic situation for agents”





BUSTO ARSIZIO – Claims to be hospitalized. But in front of the refusal he has the infirmary was destroyed and a prison police officer attacked. The episode, which had a detainee as the protagonist, took place in the prison in Busto yesterday morning (Monday 18 April).

To give news of the attack on the agent and the fury of the prisoner who devastated the local infirmary is Calogero Lo Presti, trade unionist of the Fp Cgil Lombardiawho expresses “full solidarity for the incident and condemns an escalation of similar episodes which, for too long, have been developing in various Institutes”.

In the note from the CGIL, also signed by Mirko Manna, of the national FP CGIL