More voices of protest against the case of trans Lia Thomas

A group of swimmers from the University of Arizona expressed this Friday their “concern” about the future of women’s sport and asked the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)body that governs college competitions in the United States, to take measures to avoid injustices, after the case of the trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’s triumph at a recent women’s national swimming championship, easily dominating the “NCAA Division I” 500-yard freestyle event and winning ahead of Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant in Tokyo, caused controversy in the United States and Arizona swimmers felt that allowing trans swimmers to compete with women meant jeopardizing the future of women’s sport.

“Do we have the right to speak? It’s hard to explain the concern we feel in the women’s swimming community after what happened last week. On the one hand, we feel that we live an irrevocable damage to the sport that has made us grow and be better. On the other hand, we have come back together as sisters after many difficult years,” the University of Arizona swimmers wrote in a letter to the NCAA leadership.

After providing biological data to highlight the different performance between men and women in swimming, the letter ensures that “the NCAA tried to please everyone by allowing Lia Thomas to compete directly with women” and yet it ended “failing with each other”.

“The weight of protests and national humiliation was placed on top of a trans athlete”they insist, adding that the other swimmers saw how “the integrity of the championship was eliminated”.

The letter also underlines that transgender from woman to man “do not have the same opportunities as those who live the opposite process”What are they “hardly handicapped when it comes to getting a place in a team because of the differences in strength and speed between the different categories”.

“We are open and eager to discuss directly with the NCAA potential steps that can be taken to create new solutions. to expand the family of this sport,” the letter concludes.

Last Tuesday, after the harsh controversy over the result of the “NCAA Division I” national swimming championship, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation recognizing Florida swimmer Emma Weyant as the rightful winner.