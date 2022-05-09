Games
More wood, all this comes next week to your Xbox and Xbox Game Pass
Next week is also packed with exciting releases for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. From next Tuesday we will have available until the end of the week a total of 14 new gamesamong them many of them arrive at launch and make their premiere on Xbox Game Pass.
An assortment of games both for Xbox Game Pass and for purchase. Altogether we have 14 new games available from next May 9. We take this opportunity to remind you that the enormous Xbox store weekly offers are still valid, with interesting discounts for our consoles, you can review all the discounts and remember that these offers will be available for a limited time.
All this comes to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass next week
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – May 10 – Game Pass
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – May 10 – Game Pass
- This War of Mine: Final Cut – May 10
- Flippin Kaktus – May 11
- Source of Madness – May 11
- Aery – A New Frontier – May 12
- Dog’s Donuts – May 12
- Get-a-Grip Chip – May 12
- Get-a-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs – May 12
- Infinite Links – May 12
- Paratopic – May 12
- Tourist Bus Simulator – May 12
- Evil Dead: The Game – May 13