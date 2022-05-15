Morelia champion of the Expansion League after beating Cimarrones!

The Canaries took advantage of the locality to defeat Sonora 2-0 and lift their first title in the category

Athletic Morelia is the new champion of the MX Expansion Leagueby beating 2-0 to the Cimarrons of Sonora this Saturday in a duel that was defined in the last 10 minutes of the second leg of the Grand Final at the Morelos Stadium.

At minute 80 the scoreboard opened, with a great shot by Luis Pérez inside the area and in stoppage time Gael Acosta scored the definitive goal in a counterattack, which secured the title for the team. Athletic Moreliawho lifted his first title in the Expansion League.

In the first leg of the Final, the score ended 0-0, so this Saturday there was no tomorrow and Athletic Morelia He played his best game of the game and gave Michoacán a title that tastes like glory, after the game of Morelia to Mazatlan in Liga MX.

Two years ago, fans mourned the departure of First Division soccer from the Michoacán capital, in addition to showing their annoyance at the lack of support from investors for a one hundred percent soccer plaza. Overnight the story of the Morelia when he was about to turn 70 years old; the franchise became Mazatlán and those who stayed today receive the award of being champions, beyond the fact that the team for now will not have the opportunity to fight for promotion to the highest category

Morelia defeated Cimarrones 2-0 to win its first title in Liga Expansión MX. imago7

Morelia Y Maroons they reached the final preceded by a goalless draw and in the same way the score was kept in the first 45 minutes, proof of how disputed the game was. The teams defended well and offensively they could not open the scoring until the final minutes.

CHAMPIONS 🏆🤩😎! The @C_A_Morelia won the title of #GritaMéxicoC22 ⚽🤯 At home, with record attendance and being the best offense in the Regular Phase 🚀👀 pic.twitter.com/duWBjRPvpD – BBVA Expansion League MX (@LigaMXExpansion) May 14, 2022

The complementary part was also tight, but no other instances were reached to define the champion. The last 10 minutes of the game were vital for Moreliawhich asserted its local condition, when combined with two defensive neglects by Maroons that put them against the wall at 80 and after 6 minutes of added time, in a counterattack the Michoacan team consummated the victory that gave them the title, deservedly.