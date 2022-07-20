Entertainment

Morena accuses the Electoral Tribunal of limiting her freedom of expression

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Politicians from Morena accused the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) of limiting their freedom of expression, after yesterday the Superior Chamber of the organization ordered the party’s militants to refrain from holding rallies like the ones they recently held in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, since —in their opinion— they constitute anticipated campaign events.

With that resolution, the magistrates supported a determination by the National Electoral Institute (INE), issued as a result of a complaint by opposition parties against the meetings that Morena called in those two states, where next year there will be elections to renew governorships.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, criticized the TEPJF resolution on Wednesday.

“This is important, freedom of expression is limited (…) It contradicts freedom of expression, we do not agree, but we must abide by it,” he said this morning during a press conference.

Since last night, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, spoke in the same direction. On his Twitter account, he complained about the magistrates’ decision, although he warned: “The members of our movement are going to continue in the streets.”

Also on Twitter, the party’s general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, described the TEPJF ruling as “abuse” and “attack on freedom of expression, assembly and political association.”

Both the INE and the TEPJF considered that the rallies that Morena organized in two states that will have elections were anticipated campaign events, which should only be held during periods of ongoing electoral process.

The State of Mexico and Coahuila are governed by the PRI, which plans to compete in alliance with the PAN and the PRD, as it did in 2021 and in the past contests for six governorships. Morena seeks to take advantage of her position in the electoral preferences and win in both entities.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us continue. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, receive benefits and support free journalism.

#YoSoyAnimal

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ana de Armas considers that there is no need for a “female James Bond” to exist in movies

34 seconds ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the pre-season with the Red Devils!

1 min ago

The A24 movies coming to HBO Plus

12 mins ago

Transfers: The confession of a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo on his future

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button