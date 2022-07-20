Morena accuses the Electoral Tribunal of limiting her freedom of expression

Politicians from Morena accused the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) of limiting their freedom of expression, after yesterday the Superior Chamber of the organization ordered the party’s militants to refrain from holding rallies like the ones they recently held in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, since —in their opinion— they constitute anticipated campaign events.

With that resolution, the magistrates supported a determination by the National Electoral Institute (INE), issued as a result of a complaint by opposition parties against the meetings that Morena called in those two states, where next year there will be elections to renew governorships.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, criticized the TEPJF resolution on Wednesday.

“This is important, freedom of expression is limited (…) It contradicts freedom of expression, we do not agree, but we must abide by it,” he said this morning during a press conference.

Since last night, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, spoke in the same direction. On his Twitter account, he complained about the magistrates’ decision, although he warned: “The members of our movement are going to continue in the streets.”

Unfortunately, the @TEPJF_reports has played along with some councilors of the @INEMexico who are acting factiously against our movement. Now it turns out that they ask us to refrain from organizing with militants and supporters at public events. – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) July 20, 2022

Also on Twitter, the party’s general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, described the TEPJF ruling as “abuse” and “attack on freedom of expression, assembly and political association.”

ALERT. The electoral authority is committing excesses against our political rights. Today one more abuse is consummated: an attack on the freedom of expression, meeting and political association of myself and my colleagues in the movement. I open 🧶 pic.twitter.com/Uk4M0wGwEh — Citlalli Hernández M (@CitlaHM) July 20, 2022

Both the INE and the TEPJF considered that the rallies that Morena organized in two states that will have elections were anticipated campaign events, which should only be held during periods of ongoing electoral process.

The State of Mexico and Coahuila are governed by the PRI, which plans to compete in alliance with the PAN and the PRD, as it did in 2021 and in the past contests for six governorships. Morena seeks to take advantage of her position in the electoral preferences and win in both entities.