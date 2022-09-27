Morena Baccarin recalls her confusing casting with Joss Whedon to play Maria Hill in the MCU

Morena Baccarin knows something about dealing with superheroes, villains and universes adapted from comics. In addition to his time in the series Gotham, has fallen in love with himself dead pool on the big screen, something that automatically makes her an expert (with a lot of patience) on the subject.

However, years before these roles came into her life, there was a superheroic character that resisted the actress and that was the SHIELD agent. Mary Hill, embodied by cobie smulders on several occasions throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe and which debuted in the hands of Joss Whedon in The Avengers (2012).

In an interview for the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Baccarin has now recalled the casting he had to do for the role, an audition in which he did not understand what Whedon was asking of him.

“I didn’t get it at all,” he acknowledged to journalist Josh Horowitz: “I love that Joss Whedon took me to do it. She kept telling me that Maria was like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, that he had this kind of tough personality, and I was like, ‘I don’t get it. I couldn’t see it on the page, I couldn’t do it,” he acknowledged. Let us remember that Morena had coincided with the creator in Firefly in 2005.

In addition, the actress had to do this test with Cobie Smulders, who finally got the role. “I auditioned. I was there with Cobie, we auditioned against each other and I thought, ‘She’s going to get the part, I see that,'” Baccarin explained. “Joss wanted me to be emotional but to keep it all in and out strong, and I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re asking me to do. I can’t do it.'”

Despite not getting the role, the interpreter has been able to make a dent in superhero fiction with great skill. We’ll see if the third movie of dead pool brings us back to Vanessa and hopefully delves into Copy cat.

