Morena Baccarin rejected Marvel Studios for this reason

Although Morena Baccarin played Vanessa in the Deadpool movie, she previously turned down a role in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The actress Morena Baccarin became known thanks to the series v where she played Anna, then she was in Homeland and Gotham. But he was also the love interest of dead pool in the 2016 and 2018 installments. But now, we know that before that he turned down the role of Mary Hill on The Avengers (2012) of Marvel Studios.

Joss Whedon I wanted him to be the right hand of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) but the actress Morena Baccarin it seems that she did not understand the role and in the end she was hired cobie smulderswhich at that time triumphed as Robin Shcherbatsky on how I Met Your Mother.

This is how he explained it Morena Baccarin:

“I didn’t get it at all, I didn’t get it at all. I loved that Joss Whedon brought me in for that. She kept telling me that she was like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, that she had this kind of hard edge to her, and I was like: I don’t understand. I couldn’t see it on the page, I couldn’t do it.”

“I auditioned. I was there with Cobie Smulders, we tested against each other and I said: She will get this part, I can see it. She wanted her to be emotional, but for her to hold me together and be tough, and I said, I don’t know what you’re asking me to do. I can not do it”.

Vanessa’s character could return.

Attention SPOILERS. On Dead Pool 2 Vanessa dies, but the protagonist played by Ryan Reynolds get a time machine and prevent his murder. Now everyone expects “the loudmouth mercenary” jump to Marvel Studios and with him could return the character of Morena Baccarin and even become copy cat like in the comics. She is a mutant capable of copying the form and powers of other superheroes on a cellular level. In such a way that even telepaths have trouble identifying it.

The two installments of dead pool can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.