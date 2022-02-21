Morena Beltrán celebrates Luis Díaz’s first goal in Liverpool: “What a talent”

The renowned Argentine journalist, Morena Beltrán, also reacted to Luis Díaz’s goal with Liverpool against Norwich, in a match in which the Colombian was a starter, for date 26 of the 2021/2022 Premier League that was played at Anfield. It was a 3-1 final score in which Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané also stood out.

Luis Díaz scored the third in the 81st minute after a long pass in which the Colombian scored perfectly to anticipate the rival defense and define at will before the goalkeeper came out. a subtle shot to unleash the party at Anfield and win his first goal for Liverpool in the Premier League.

A goal that ratifies him at the highest level, being one of the best signings of the season in England. He did not need any adaptation and plays on par with the top figures. The journalist of the moment in Argentina, Morena Beltrán, dedicated a few words to Colombian Luis Díaz on Twitter.