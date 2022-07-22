Morena describes the INE ban on holding events as excessive

Governors, officials, legislators and leaders of Brunette described as “excessive and in violation of individual freedoms and guarantees” the prohibition of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation for the party to carry out, organize or convene proselytizing events.

Through a pronouncement, they warned that the measure “arbitrarily restricts” their political rights and civil assembly, association, demonstration, dissemination of ideas and political affiliation.

They denied having incurred in anticipated campaign acts, since, they said, there is no electoral process underway; They assured that the electoral authorities act openly against Morena.

“The fact that we are prevented from participating, convening and organizing public events and information assemblies of Morena, shows an inadmissible partiality and confirms the urgent need to promote an Electoral Reform that guarantees a full democracy and avoids any authoritarian regression in Mexico”, they pointed out. .

They warned that they will continue defending from the territory, under the protection of their constitutional rights, the project of the Fourth Transformation.

This is a call for the defense of freedoms and democracy.

The statement was signed by the governors of Morena, officials from the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado; Senator Ricardo Morenal, among others.

Governors of the PAN support a ban on Morena

The PAN Governors Association supported the decision of the INE and the court; affirmed that the law must be complied with and enforced without distinction

Through a message on their social networks, they made an urgent call to all political actors to support the determination of the electoral authorities.

The governors of National Action support the INE and the electoral tribunals. The law must be complied with and enforced without distinction. We exercise and defend democracy. We urgently call on all political actors to do the same.

The ban on Morena

On July 20, the INE ordered public servants to refrain from attending, participating, organizing, summoning and carrying out acts of political proselytism. Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, was one of the officials who is not prohibited from attending Morena events.

On July 20, the INE ordered public servants to refrain from attending, participating, organizing, summoning and carrying out acts of political proselytism.

On July 19, the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation confirmed that Morena, and her militants, will not be able to rallies like those of Edomex and Coahuila

Previously, the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered Morena and 30 of her militants — officials, legislators, presidential candidates, among others — to refrain from carrying out proselytizing acts that could be considered advance propaganda.