Morena has Hidalgo and Tamaulipas; PAN Aguascalientes

This June 5, elections were held in 6 entities of the Republic. So far, quick counts give Morena and her allies four governorships; while the PAN-PRD-PRI alliance obtains two governorships.

Aguascalientes

The National Electoral Institute released the results of the quick count in Aguascalientes, which favor María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, candidate of the alliance formed by the PAN-PRI-PRD.

According to the information, the Va por Aguascalientes alliance obtained between 51 and 54%, while the result for Nora Ruvalcaba, Morena’s candidate, was left with a vote of between 32 and 35%.

Given these results, the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, declared that they will contest the election.

The results of the Quick Counts of the @INEMexico 2022 Aguascalientes: Brunette between 32.7 and 35.3% PT-PVEM between 1.4 and 1.8% PAN-PRI-PRD between 51.5 and 54.9% CM between 6.5 and 7.4% FxM between 1.2 and 1.6% pic.twitter.com/AbK4NkbW2T – Ciro Murayama (@CiroMurayamaINE) June 6, 2022

Tamaulipas

According to the results of the Electoral Institute of Tamaulipas, the advantage is held by Américo Villarreal, Morena’s candidate, with a vote of between 49 and 52%. This, with a sample of 300 boxes.

César Augusto Verástegui, candidate of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance has a vote of between 41 and 44%.

Alejandro Moreno, leader of the PRI, does not recognize Morena’s advantage and assured that they will wait for the official results and the tally of minutes.

These are the results of the gubernatorial elections in the state of Tamaulipas that have just been released by the @WeAreIETAM pic.twitter.com/pCYvfBBAIu – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) June 6, 2022

Gentleman

In this entity, Morena is also shaping up to stay with the governorship. According to the quick count, Julio Menchaca obtained between 60 and 63% of the votes, while Carolina Viggiano, the PRI-PAN-PRD candidate, obtained between 30 and 32% of the votes.

These are the results of the Quick Count in the Hidalgo elections that have just been released by the @IEEHidalgo pic.twitter.com/YPWE1riDGc – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) June 6, 2022

Durango

In this entity, the governorship is outlined for the Alliance for Durango, headed by Esteban Villegas, who, according to the quick count, has between 52 and 55% of the vote.

Behind Villegas was Marina Vitela, Morena’s candidate, with 37 and 40% of the vote.

This would mark a 10-point advantage for the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance.

The @IEPCDurango has just released the results of the Quick Count in Durango. These are the results: pic.twitter.com/wO45HAaiq8 – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) June 6, 2022

Quintana Roo

In this entity, who emerges as the winner is María Elena Lezama, candidate of Morena and her allies, the PVEM and the PT. According to the quick count, Lezama obtained between 55 and 58%.

Behind Lezama was Laura Fernández Piña, of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance, with an estimated vote of between 15 and 17%.

These are the results of the Quick Count in Quintana Roo that has just been released by the @IEQROO_oficial pic.twitter.com/2q5ueIucMi – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) June 6, 2022

oaxaca

According to the results of the State Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute of Oaxaca, Morena and her allies are emerging as the winners in the entity.

The candidate of Morena, PVEM and the PT, Salomón Jara, obtained a vote of between 58 and 61%.

Alejandro Avilés, of the PRI-PRD alliance, was left behind, with an estimated vote of 24 and 27%.

Finally, the results of the quick count released by the @IEEPCO in the Oaxaca gubernatorial elections are the following. pic.twitter.com/MvQkVYmm6c – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) June 6, 2022