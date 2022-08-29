Morena sweeps Sheinbaum as the favorite candidate and strengthens her advantage over all the opposition

Morena hopefuls Ricardo Monreal, Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López. Agencies

Morena heads the race towards the 2024 presidential elections with a wide advantage of more than 10 points against the sum of the entire opposition bloc. Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party has no rivals, according to a survey by Enkoll for EL PAÍS and W Radio, and is the only one that already faces the electoral appointment with a range of possible candidates who would achieve a comfortable victory. The favorite to succeed the president is, without any nuance, the head of the Government of Mexico City. Claudia Sheinbaum heads the list of candidates for the presidency of the ruling formation nine points above the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, according to the projection of the gross preference or the direct vote that includes the undecided and those who did not respond. This difference is extended up to 12 points in the calculation of the effective preference or estimated vote.

The political horizon of Mexico that emerges from the opinion study, carried out between August 16 and 19 throughout the country, is clear: the National Regeneration Movement consolidates its power after the first six-year term of government. The formation would prevail with 55% compared to the 53% it obtained in 2018. With the sum of the support garnered by the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM), both allies of the Fourth Transformation, that advantage would reach 58%. There is no opposing force with numbers that can throw a scenario of direct competition. The National Action Party (PAN) is the one that most citizens are in a position to mobilize, 22%, followed by 16% of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the behemoth that ruled the country for seven uninterrupted decades. Citizen Movement (MC) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) would achieve 3%. But not even the sum of all the opposition candidates would have, according to these data, enough momentum to overshadow Morena.

There are still 21 months to go before the 2024 presidential elections, although in each of the federal and local elections held in recent years the ruling movement, which is barely eight years old, has strengthened its presence in the institutions. Even in the recent consultation on the revocation of the mandate, López Obrador received a message of resounding support from his bases, endorsing his agenda with 91.1% of the votes in favor and a turnout of 17.5% -modest, but representative of the toughest militancy, more than 15 million people.

The opposition, on the other hand, has not yet shown signs of having recovered from the defeat of 2018. The PAN, the PRI and the PRD tried to retake the initiative two years ago with the formation of an alliance, Va por México, which for now it has failed to demonstrate great effectiveness against López Obrador’s project. Added to this is the absence of strong leadership. Judicial investigations besiege former President Enrique Peña Nieto and those around him, the current PRI leader, Alejandro Moreno, and the former PAN candidate, Ricardo Anaya, left the country surrounded by accusations by the Odebrecht case. In the midst of this disarticulation, other names have emerged, such as Senator Beatriz Paredes, with a career and political weight, who is already the favorite to lead the PRI.

It is still early, in any case, to see a clear picture of the balance in the opposition ranks. However, Morena is immersed these weeks in a process of renewing local charges, she has been involved in the succession debate for more than a year. The names of the most likely applicants have always been there. But now Claudia Sheinbaum has taken a clear lead, according to the Enkoll poll, which asks voters of all parties the question. The estimate of her result in a competition with Ebrard, Senator Ricardo Monreal and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, gives her 48% compared to 36% for the chancellor. The other pre-candidates would be excluded from the dispute, although they will play an important role in mobilizing the votes of supporters, who are called to pronounce themselves within 10 months. Meanwhile, the head of government of the capital tries to strengthen her national profile and has just added to her team the Spanish political analyst and consultant Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí, who recently led Gustavo Petro to win the elections in Colombia .

Despite placing Sheinbaum as the clear winner of Morena’s internal vote, the survey also raises the scenario of a victory for Ebrard. In various simulations of contests with opposition party leaders, the two win comfortably, although the former tends to prevail with a greater difference: with up to 63% in a hypothetical competition with the PAN senator Lilly Téllez and the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, as a candidate for the Citizen Movement.

The 2024 elections are still far away, but there is also a particularly relevant circumstance that should not be excluded. In addition to Sheinbaum, it is possible that her opponent in front of the opposing alliance is another woman. With these premises, the opinion study asks those surveyed about their willingness to vote for a female political leader, regardless of the name of the candidate, as President of the Republic. The majority of affirmative answers is overwhelming, 82%. However, in Mexico there is still 14% who would reject that possibility. The generational factor, more than gender, is the one that most influences this option, since the percentage increases to 26% among those over 65 years of age.

See the full survey and methodology here.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country