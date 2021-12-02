Moreno Morello, this evening at Striscia la Notizia the alleged capital gains service of Juventus

Tonight a Strip the news Moreno Morello’s report on alleged capital gains of Juventus; and, again, on the will of the FIGC president, Gabriele Gravina, to propose a new phantom capital gains rule.

Moreno Morello, tonight’s report: the previews

New report by Moreno Morello for Striscia la Notizia on the alleged capital gains of Juventus and on the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina; the idea is to propose one in 2022 new phantom capital gains rule.

We remember that Strip the news is therethe first television broadcast to denounce at national level the ploy of fictitious capital gains adopted by football clubs Chievo and Cesena. The long investigation of the correspondent Moreno Morello, flanked by the journalist Pippo Russo, aired for the first time on 5th February 2018; also garnering the applause of Giovanni Malagò (President of Coni) e Gabriele Gravina (FIGC President). Gravina to the microphones of the satirical news program undertook as follows:

«The federation is taking action to eliminate any form of circumvention. I guarantee you that in the field of sports competition, everything that can be connected today to exchanges or valuations of assets that is not followed by finance will be immediately accompanied by an assessment and therefore a report to the federal prosecutor “.

Too bad that three years have passed and still nothing is settled. To confirm it is Russian:

“If they did some checks, I didn’t notice. After Chievo was penalized, no other football club was hit for the same reasons ». And regarding the recent investigation into Juventus, he adds: “If it hadn’t been for Consob and the Turin prosecutor, the world of football would not have moved.”

