Morfydd Clark, the new lady of light that shines in ‘The Rings of Power’

MORFYDD: Learn this last name, because a star is born. Like most of his co-stars in ‘The Rings of Power’the long-awaited and multimillion-dollar Amazon series based on the JRR Tolkien universe, Morfydd Clark is unknown to the general public.

But her vigorous portrayal of the elven heroine Galadriel (lady of light in the Sindarin language) promises to immediately catapult this 32 year old Welsh actressto whom even his mythological name -lase moorfed, approximately- seems to be propitious in this adventure of (at least) five seasons that he has just embarked on.

His is a very different version, more youthful and fighting, of the character embodied with majestic dignity by Cate Blanchett in ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Clark’s Galadriel traverses the centuries of the Second Age of the Sun, prior to the time in which the film trilogy takes place, seeking to avenge the death at the hands of Sauron of his older brother. The forces of evil have long been defeated, and Middle-earth is experiencing a long period of peace, but Galadriel does not rest in the pursuit of the dark lord in whose existence only she seems to believe. And if the other commanders are right and our enemy no longer exists?, her soldiers protest. But the fearless elf is willing to defy the orders of High King Gil-Galad (played by Benjamin Walker) to find and combat her sinister antagonist.

The new and powerful warrior dimension of Galadriel, which takes on a role equivalent to that which Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) could have in Peter Jackson’s films, is part of the effort of JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunners of ‘The Rings of Power’ , to do an inclusive series and adjusted to the spirit of the moment, where the strong female characters and racial diversity -represented by the elf Arondir of the Puerto Rican Ismael Cruz Crdova, or by Mriel, the queen regent of Nmenor, who is played by the actress of Ghanaian origin Cynthia Addai-Robinson-.

All this without distorting the universe of The Lord of the Rings. Seen the first two chapters, fidelity to the cause seems guaranteed: newcomers Payne and McKay are two fans of the saga, experts in Tolkien’s poetic meter and even capable of writing the dialogues of the various peoples that appear with different rhythmic structures. in the series.

Unlike Payne and McKay, Morfydd Clark She hadn’t even read Tolkien’s books when she was cast in the role. of Galadriel.

A path marked by theater

Born in Sweden in 1990 of a Welsh mother and a Scottish father, When he was only two years old, he moved with his family to Great Britain.. He grew up in Cardiff, where she had to deal with the consequences of dyslexia aggravated by attention deficit disorder from an early age. She lacked confidence, felt like she was up to no good, Clark told The Guardian in 2017, when she was just starting to break out on the British scene.

At the age of 16, he dropped out of school, but the theater will mark the path to follow. He managed to enter the national youth company of Wales, and then continued his training at the prestigious and now defunct Drama Center London. In her first professional role, premonitory of the one that she promises to consecrate her worldwide, she played Blodeuwedd, Flowery Face, a character from Welsh mythology. Since then, she has been performing reliably in the demanding theater scene of her country, representing Juliet or giving the reply to the double Oscar winner Glenda Jackson in a production of ‘King Lear’ at the Old Vic.

jump to the movies

In 2014, she made the leap to cinema, participating in the version of Madame Bovary directed by Sophie Barthes and starring Mia Wasikowska. they followed The Falling, Love and friendship, pride and prejudice Y zombies, The man who invented Christmas, The incredible story of David Copperfield or the HBO series dark matter.

But his takeoff came with Saint Maud (2019), an acclaimed film in which she plays a pious nurse obsessed with saving the soul of a terminally ill patient. A job that earned him, among other awards, the BAFTA 2021 for the best Welsh actress of the year and placed her among the British performers of the day.

Embarking on the daunting tour to promote the most expensive series in history, Clark has in portfolio, among other projects, the role of Ophelia in a new film version of Hamlet. But first, in October, she will meet again with her classmates from the rings of powerwith whom he has forged a close relationship -confinement caught them in New Zealand in the middle of filming-, to film the second season.

His face will then be well known and admired by millions of viewers who have been waiting years to devour this new immersion in the fantasy world created by Tolkien.

