Morgan and his touching confession on TV about Jesus taking everyone by surprise

The words about Jesus uttered by the singer you do not expect leave everyone full of amazement. Among the various stories of his life, an unexpected and particular sensitivity towards the figure of Christ emerges.

The well-known musician has long explained that he is experiencing a real rebirth thanks to the hugely popular program Dancing with the stars.

We are talking about Marco Castoldi aka Morgan, who found himself in the studio of Da noi freewheeling to talk about himself in the presence of Francesca Fialdini, broadcast on Sunday afternoon on Rai1. “I don’t need people to pity me,” Morgan said early on, making it clear that in his opinion “The simplest thing there is is to say what you think”.

Morgan’s considerations on the figure of Christ for him

After the first considerations, however, the theme has turned towards a much higher discourse, linked to his spirituality. At first Morgan let himself go into personal impressions stating that, in his opinion, “the soul is the demon, everything that is animated has a demon. Life is a demon ”. However, “Devil is another concept”.

From then on, the discourse could only go towards Christian and Western spirituality, in particular on the figure of Jesus Christ. “I have always been moved every time I was presented with the figure of Christ, who is both matter and spirit, so it’s the center of everything that’s my deepest part, ”Morgan explained.

READ ALSO: Bugo in Sanremo: I will never write a song against the priests!

A consideration that is intertwined in the depths of his soul, in the deepest emotions, such as crying. He has indeed admitted that every time he cries “Weeping always turns into a Christological thought”. His biggest cross? “Maybe it’s me, I have little to blame around”.

The other cases in which Morgan had addressed religious issues on TV

In the past, Morgan had already dealt with religious issues, such as Marian. “You are like the Madonna! The only one “, he told his mother in another Rai program, Come to me by Caterina Balivo, who intervened in her favor after the Sanremo controversy over the clash with Bugo.

“Our Lady is the only one who took Christ off the cross”, he said again. “Mary is the only one, Our Lady. All the others, in front of Christ who is an example, did not intervene. I love Christ and it hurts me a lot to know that the only one who said to take that boy off the cross is his mother. All the others put him on the cross or were silent. Just like it is happening to me ”.

Even in this latest television appearance, despite the considerations on the fact that “goodness is an uncomfortable thing”, but that he himself considers himself “a good one”, despite being at the same time “very strict” with himself, and that he has many vices like avarice – in his opinion “the desire to possess and never be satisfied with the fact of having. It is not me who is stingy but who governs ”- the speech is therefore inevitably returned to Christ.

READ ALSO: The cloistered nuns who break through the world of pop music

“Jesus Christ? A good man, he was the most intelligent, charismatic and popular. He is a man who had made great gestures: why punish him?”Was Morgan’s question, which thus shows his sensitivity towards Christians and the Christian faith. Which among the television characters is not at all obvious.