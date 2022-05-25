Morgan and Madison meet again in the final trailer for season 7

MADRID, May 25. (CultureLeisure) –

The end of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead It will mean the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). The character last appeared in season 4 and, although she was thought to have died, the protagonist is alive and will be reunited with Morgan (Lennie James).

AMC has released a promo for the 7×16 episode in which he appears Morgan seeking refuge with Mo. “I don’t know how long I can keep doing this“, he says. The protagonist and his daughter are attacked by some hooded bandits. “Give me my daughter and you will never see us again”, he asks. The clip reveals that Madison will help the character and the little girl.

Season 4 of the series hinted that madison clark he had died, sacrificing himself during the Vultures’ zombie assault by leading the walkers back to the stadium and then locking himself in so the others could escape. As well as appearing in the final episode of season 7it has already been confirmed that It will also be in the eighth installment.

“She’s at a very different point than when we left her in the middle of Season 4 at the stadium.. Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. We are excited to reintroduce her to fans, she is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark. Kim talks about a Madison 2.0 and she really is,” said showrunner Ian Goldberg.

“She will be back in a way that will impact the end of Season 7 and will be very important in Season 8.. But that does not mean that when we see her this season she will have a small role. It’s going to be in a very big and impactful way,” added fellow showrunner Andrew Chambliss.

Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Ruben Blades, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson and Austin Amelio, among others, complete the cast of Fear The Walking Dead.