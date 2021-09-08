Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito in the noir Sniff

Supercast for noir Sniff who will see the stars Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Helen Mirren And Danny DeVito in the service of Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford in a reinvention of the genre.

A close-up of HelenMirren in Berlin 2020

The Sniff script, signed by Tom Gray, opens when two residents die under suspicious circumstances in a luxury retirement community. Retired detective Joe Mulwray (Morgan Freeman) is persuaded to return to action by his former partner William Keys (Danny DeVito) as the two discover a hidden world of sex, drugs and murder in the affluent community controlled by boss Harvey Stride (Al Pacino) and the femme fatale, The Spider (Helen Mirren). Sniff stands for Senior Nursing Institute & Family Foundation.

Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena will produce the noir with their Dichotomy Creative Group, along with Taylor Hackford and his Anvil Films. Tom Gray will handle executive production.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of film noir, but I’ve never made one, even though I’ve done Against All Odds”, Taylor Hackford told Deadline. “It was a remake of Chains of Guilt, which is one of the best noir films ever. I didn’t want to make a film for the sake of it, but it was an inspiration. Adam and Matt Skiena sent me the script. through my agent, and I was delighted. A first-time screenwriter who has an extraordinary style and understands the sense of the noir genre is a rarity. The whole concept of setting a film noir in a retirement community for the rich … they are proliferating across the United States as the baby boomers retire. There is a lot of money at stake and people want to live in a beautiful environment. What Tom Gray did was show what lies beneath the surface. Ho thought it was a brilliant idea, understood the nature of good noir – the dark story, the incredibly twisted characters – and thought it had great control. Adam and Matt said ‘If you want to use it, it’s yours.’ or the writer, Tom Gray, and we immediately found ourselves in tune, we worked together, he wrote and I put ideas. And then we put together a top notch cast. And everyone has a role deserving of their talent “.