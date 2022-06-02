Morgan Freeman: the accident that left his left hand injured forever | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the Hollywood actors most famous in the world is Morgan Freemanwho has earned the affection of thousands of fans for the characters he has played in multiple films, so it is normal for these followers to show interest in what happens to him in his personal life and even more so if there is a health problem.

The aforementioned artist, in recent years, was seen wearing a glove only on his left hand, drawing the attention of many, especially after learning that he wears it not for fashion or to look differently, but for a medical issue. that was left as a consequence due to an accident that could have taken his life.

Morgan Freeman turned 85 years old this Wednesday, June 1 (Photo: Getty Images)

WHAT HAPPENED TO MORGAN FREEMAN’S HAND?

In 2008, when Freeman was driving his car in Mississippi, he had a terrible accident, in which he could have died, but, luckily, this did not happen and he had to be rushed to the nearest hospital in order to restore his health. the best way possible and thus avoid any sequel.

However, his left arm ended up with many cuts and injuries. Even the nerve of such a limb was affected, causing that part of his body to have a serious adverse effect.

Morgan Freeman he cannot move that hand, bringing him a big problem, considering that, if there is no mobility in that part, it swells. Coincidentally, that is why he wears a compression glove, which allows his blood to flow out.

Such an accessory on the actor’s hand has been seen at various events in which he has participated for several years, making it part of his new appearance.

MORGAN FREEMAN’S DISEASE

Due to that accident suffered 14 years ago, the American actor suffered a bad left arm and, in addition to the immobility of the hand, he developed a disease called fibromyalgia.

This illness causes severe pain in his muscles and that affects the actor in his activities, yes, he is obliged to take treatment.