Morgan Freeman’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Morgan Freeman was born in Memphis (Tennessee, USA) on June 1, 1937. American documentary filmmaker and film actor. He has been a winner with a Oscar award for his role in million dollar Baby. Additionally, she has received other nominations for her performances in The 42nd Street Reporter (1987), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Undefeated (2009). He also emerged as the winner with a Golden Globe and a SAG. As a curiosity, did you know that he is nicknamed as Nelson Mandela American for his artistic resemblance to the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela?

We compiled his 10 best films ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2007

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Director: Ben Affleck

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Freeman Y Ed Harris. It is a feature film directed by Ben Affleck based on the novel disappeared one night of Dennis Lehaneauthor also of mystic river, on which the same film was based. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination of amy ryan as best supporting actress in the Oscar awards Y Golden Globes. Morgan Freeman plays the role of the captain of the police department named Jack Doyle.

The Slevin case

Platform: Google Play Store and AppleTV

Year: 2006

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Director: Paul McGuigan

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Michael Rubenfeld, Peter Outerbridge, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Chamberlin Y Dorian Missick. More of $56 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $27 million. Morgan Freeman played the role of “The boss”. It is a thriller that explores the dark world of crime and revenge where nothing is what it seems.

glory times

Platform: Filmin, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1989

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Director: Edward Zwick

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes Y Morgan Freeman. It grossed more than $26 million Starting from a budget of $18 million. It is a war film set during the american civil war and based on the true story of 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment. A regiment made up of volunteer black men. More than 37,000 men lost their lives during the war and more than 186,000 African-American men joined the Army of the Union. Morgan Freeman played the role of Sergeant Major John Rawlins.

million dollar Baby

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and Movistar+

Year: 2004

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Director: Clint Eastwood

IMDb Score: 8.1

Starring himself Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman Y Hillary SwanK. The script of million dollar Baby It is based on the novel Rope Burns: Stories From the Corner of FX Toole. With a budget of $40 millionthe film grossed more than $216 million. In the recognition and awards section, an award-winning and highly awarded production since it received more than 40 awards of different categories in which we highlight their 4 Oscars of 7 nominations in total. The categories in which she won were best film, best director, best actress (Hillary Swank) and Best Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman).

no forgiveness

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1992

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Clint Eastwood

IMDb Score: 8.2

Starring Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris, Jaimz Woolvett Y saul rubinek. without forgiveness was inspired (in part) by the British western Michael WinnerLawman (1971). It had a budget of $14.4 million and grossed at box offices around the world $159 million –100 of which exclusively in the US-. He also received 9 Oscar nominationsr of which he won 4 of them in the categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Gene Hackman) and better assembly.

batmanbegins

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2005

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.2

A cast made up of Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Mark Boone Junior, Linus Roache Y Morgan Freeman. First film of the trilogy Batman that Christopher Nolan brought us and that was the restart of the series after previous failed attempts to adapt it to the big screen successfully. It had a budget of $150 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $374 million. Of the 3, it is the one that collected the least although it also had very good reviews and acceptance in general. received 3 Saturn Awards (2006): Best Fantasy Film, Best Actor Christian baleand Best Screenplay for Christopher Nolan Y David S. Goyer. We highlight your nomination in the Oscar for best cinematography and his other 3 nominations for Bafta awards for best production design, best sound and best visual effects.

The Dark Knight Rises

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 8.4

Starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Morgan Freeman Y Liam Neeson. The Dark Knight Rises It is the third and final installment in the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolan. Sequel to Batman Begins (2005) Y The Dark Knight (2008). The closing of the trilogy was listed as one of the best films of 2012. With a budget of 230 million dollars, Like its predecessor, it had an incredible collection of more than $1 billion. She also received innumerable recognitions, nominations and awards in the MTV Movie Awards, Golden Trailer Awardshis nomination in the grammys for best soundtrack album, among many others.

Seven (Se7en)

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1995

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Director: David Fincher

IMDb Score: 8.6

Starring Brad Pitt Morgan Freeman Gwyneth Paltrow Y Kevin. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nomination for BAFTA award for best original screenplay. As anecdotes and curiosities, did you know that Al Pacino Y William Hurt were the first options of the producer New Line Cinema to play the detective character William Somerset? And that Denzel Washington was the first choice to play the detective David Mills? who was sorry Sylvester Stallone who turned down the role David Mills. Seven had an estimated budget of $33 million and raised worldwide more than $327 million.

The dark knight

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2008

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

IMDb Score: 9.0

Starring Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal Y Morgan Freeman. Feature film based on the character Batman of DC Comics and that supposes the second part of the trilogy of Batman of Christopher Nolan and a sequel to batmanbegins 2005. With a budget of $185 millionthe film managed to collect more than $1 billion. Received 8 nominations for Oscar awards but he only won 2 of them: Best Supporting Actor (Health Ledger) and better sound editing.

Life imprisonment

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1994

Duration: 2 hours and 22 minutes

Director: Frank Darabont

IMDb Score: 9.3

Starring Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown, Gil Bellows, Mark Rolston Y James Whitmore. More of $73 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $25 million. The plot of the film is based on Rita Hayworth and the redemption of Shawshanks (1982)a short novel Stephen King. Morgan Freeman played the role of Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding. It is about a smuggler recluse who befriends Andythe other protagonist of the feature film played by Tim Robbins sentenced to life in prison for double murder.

