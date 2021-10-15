News

Morgan Stanley: Bitcoin is not a trend

Morgan Stanley CEO is convinced that Bitcoin is not a trend but let it be made to stay.

He said this during the usual quarterly meeting with analysts.

Morgan Stanley bets on Bitcoin

James Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, has declared:

“I don’t think cryptocurrencies are a fad. I don’t think they will go away ”.

The CEO is not unbalanced on the price of Bitcoin, but adds:

“I don’t know what the value of Bitcoin should or shouldn’t be. But these things aren’t going away, and the blockchain technology that supports it is obviously very real and powerful. “

Funds in Bitcoin

The US bank has long been actively involved in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Last June he initiated the request for a new one Bitcoin investment fund, the fourth, showing attention in the respond to the need of institutional clients who wanted BTC.

These funds allow investors to expose themselves to Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin directly. A bit like the ETF which are still not legal in the United States.

Stanley
Morgan Stanley CEO bets on BTC

Bitcoin and banks

Morgan Stanley is one of the lenders that has acknowledged the existence of cryptocurrencies and that they are turning into a business opportunity. It offers its clients trading in crypto derivatives as well as funds for selected clients. He chose this path, to quote the words of the CFO Jonathan Pruzan:

“We have had significant interest from our wealthy clients to try and access this new asset class. And so we try to facilitate this. … And if we continue to see more or stronger interest, we will continue to try to work with regulators and others to provide services we deem appropriate. ”

It’s a bit there Jamie Dimon’s philosophy, JP Morgan CEO: while he doesn’t believe in Bitcoin, his customers think differently. A giant of the caliber of JP Morgan (who once threatened to fire employees who traded crypto) went beyond the personal opinions of its management, listening to the request of a clientele who instead wanted the possibility of investing in Bitcoin.

After all, the banks must be able to address the change brought about by cryptocurrencies, both in terms of payment systems and as a valuable asset. Otherwise they would leave ample room for maneuver to crypto exchanges alone.

The market volumes and the capitalization of Bitcoin and the crypto market in general are no longer negligible to be ignored.



