Morgan Stanley buys more Bitcoins

Morgan Stanley, one of the largest investment banks in the world, has increased its exposure to Bitcoin. This is what emerges from a recent report filing SEC, or the mandatory communication for financial operators of USA.

The group is not new to this type of investment – as it has already acquired substantial shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which remains the only vehicle in the US that can be used by institutional investors who seek exposure on Bitcoin.

Morgan Stanley invests in Bitcoin again

This is also news bullish

Unique in the world for services fintech exclusive like the CopyTrading – which allows us in a single click to copy the best ones or to spy on how they are operating on the market. Without forgetting the equally exclusive CopyPortfolios, which allow you to invest in crypto baskets diversified by market capitalization. Anyone who wants to switch to a real account can do so with just $ 50.

Morgan Stanley touches one million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

An important sum, with the addition of just over 50,000 shares during the summer and only made public about now 1/8 than what he has in cash, for example Ark Invest, which nevertheless remains the fund manager with the greatest exposure worldwide in the world of Bitcoin.

At the current price of the shares of the trust that is managed by GrayScale let’s talk a little more than 30 million dollars, a figure certainly not huge for a bank of this size, but a sign of growing interest also on the part of those subjects who had been among the very first adversaries in the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Bullish news? Absolutely yes – since Morgan Stanley, like many whales, took advantage of the relatively low prices during the summer to increase its exposure, a move probably dictated by the demand from wealthier clients.

A sign that now the entrance of Bitcoin in the eligible asset class also for large groups – and for the most important investors on a global scale – it is definitive. And no longer just the fruit of one fashion, as several detractors continue to repeat, now defeated by reality and history.

Many surprises coming for the autumn

In the meantime, rumors continue to circulate in the sector about the upcoming commitment of many other groups of the caliber of Morgan Stanley, which would also be confirmed since the opening of Bloomberg to a Bitcoin that could even reach by the end of the year share of $ 100,000. The same value that we have identified in ours BTC forecasts and that for the majority of analysts continues to be the most concrete one.

Why isn’t Bitcoin flying the markets after this news?

We have several great news coming up Bitcoin. A little while ago we talked about the great success that is collecting in El Salvador, with over 2 million Salvadorans having their wallets and tens of thousands of transactions every day.

Finance and economy that go hand in hand in the choice of Bitcoin as an asset also for investments and everyday expenses, but with the price that continues to struggle to recover I $ 45,000. Are there any reasons for concern? No, even if the market phase is relatively complicated and we will have to make a virtue of necessity, expecting to put September behind us. However, today’s prices on the market are very attractive – particularly for those who want to aim for near-immediate returns in October.