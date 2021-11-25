Morgan Stanley confirms its bullish view on bitcoin

There Sec, the US federal agency responsible for overseeing foreign exchange markets, recently disclosed that the US investment bank Morgan Stanley has increased its own exposure live in bitcoin by purchasing more than 2.6 million shares in the period between 30 June and 30 September. For a total value of 118 million dollars.

The institute is increasing its investments in the cryptocurrency via the increasing purchase of shares in the largest bitcoin fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Gbtc), through resources from various investment funds.

As the SEC testifies in its documentation, Morgan Stanley added 1.5 million GBTC shares through the Growth Portfolio fund, while I Insight and Global Opportunity Portfolio funds they added nearly 600,000 and 500,000 shares respectively.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, in fact, it allows institutional investors to obtain aindirect exposure to bitcoin through the purchase of shares in the fund.

Some members of the bitcoin community are also speculating that Morgan Stanley, in light of its recent investments in cryptocurrency, may help Grayscale to get his Bitcoin ETF spot approved.