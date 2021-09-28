News

Morgan Stanley doubles Bitcoin exposure through Grayscale shares

Morgan Stanley, the leading US investment bank, has more than doubled its shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust since April.

According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report filed on September 27, the Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund, which invests in established and emerging companies across Europe, owned as of July 31 58,116 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). At the time of publication, GBTC’s price is $ 34.28, which makes the company’s exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) approximately $ 2 million. Morgan Stanley reported that the stock cost her $ 2.4 million.

Previous documents show Morgan Stanley has increased its GBTC shares by more than 105% since April. Cointelegraph reported in June that the investment bank held 28,298 GBTC, worth about $ 1.3 million at the time.

Morgan Stanley acquired increased exposure to BTC in 2021. The company’s European Opportunity Fund aims for maximum capital appreciation by investing in European companies “established and emerging high quality“that the team considers”undervalued when buying“.

In April, the investment bank announced it would expand Bitcoin exposure with 12 investment funds via Grayscale and cash-settled futures. The bank later led a $ 48 million funding round for Securitize, a Coinbase-backed tokenization platform – the action represented Morgan Stanley’s first capital investment in blockchain technology.

Related: Morgan Stanley Executive: Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny of South Park’ monetary

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also has a significant investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. In July, the company reported that it had obtained over 450,000 GBTC shares in two separate purchases. At the time of publication, Ark Invest and its institutional funds hold over 8.3 million GBTC shares, bringing its GBTC holdings to approximately 0.69% of the portfolio.

