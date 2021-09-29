News

Morgan Stanley Doubles Bitcoin Exposure Through Shares of Grayscale From CoinTelegraph

Morgan Stanley doubles Bitcoin exposure through Grayscale shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE :), the leading US investment bank, has more than doubled its shares of the Grayscale Trust since April.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report filed on September 27, the Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund, which invests in established and emerging companies across Europe, owned 58,116 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as of July 31. GBTC). At the time of publication, the price of GBTC is $ 34.28, which makes the company’s exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) approximately $ 2 million. Morgan Stanley reported that the stock cost her $ 2.4 million.

Previous documents show that Morgan Stanley has increased its GBTC shares by more than 105% since April. Cointelegraph reported in June that the investment bank held 28,298 GBTC, worth about $ 1.3 million at the time.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

