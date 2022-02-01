Morgan Stanley is not worried about the Bitcoin correction

Banking giant Morgan Stanley reported that Bitcoin’s 50% corrections are a thing of the past and mentions key bullish and bearish levels that Bitcoin investors need to keep an eye on.

The largest cryptocurrency in the world Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen more than 50% from its all-time highs in November 2021 in recent weeks. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at a price of $ 38,163 with a market capitalization of approximately $ 705 billion. Banking giant Morgan Stanley recently released a report dubbed ‘The state of the bear market‘in which he notes that Bitcoin’s 50% price drop is nothing new. Morgan Stanley said such corrections have also occurred in the past.

Buy your crypto with only € 50



As we know, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are very volatile assets. Therefore, estimating their fair value is difficult as prices move speculatively. Morgan Stanley writes that the Central Bank of the United States has brought strong liquidity to the market over the past year. The Fed has reportedly nearly doubled its balance sheet since the pandemic era. Now, the central bank has initiated some tightening measures. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said interest rate hikes will come as early as March. Morgan Stanley’s head of cryptocurrency research Sheena Shah explains that the Fed’s measures to tackle the inflation problem are likely to have a impact also on the cryptocurrency market.

Key Levels to Watch for Bitcoin

Currently, Bitcoin is trading between $ 36,000 and $ 38,500. On the downside, if the BTC price drops below $ 28,000, the market may see further weakness. On the upside, should Bitcoin breach $ 45,000 once again, it could suggest the end of the bearish trend according to the Morgan Stanley report.

Morgan Stanley also notes that Bitcoin has seen a total of 15 bear markets since its inception in 2009. Therefore, he adds that the recent correction is quite in line with what has happened before. The banking giant said:

‘Until Bitcoin is commonly used as a currency for transactions of goods and services (in the crypto or non-crypto world), it is difficult to value Bitcoin on a fundamental question beyond speculation’

Morgan Stanley further added that cryptocurrency investors need to be patient since we may be in the midst of another major market correction. Furthermore, he adds that as central bank liquidity shrinks, leverage in the market is expected to increase for the rise in BTC’s price to continue.

Morgan Stanley believes that the regulations, the NFT and the issuance of stablecoin will be key areas to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice, but is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of doveinvestire.com. Every investment and every trade carries risk, so you should always do your research before making any decisions. We do not recommend investing money that you cannot afford to lose. We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on the information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphs and buy / sell signals. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.