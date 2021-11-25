Morgan Stanley returns to Bitcoin

Static Bitcoin Price? It doesn’t seem to be a problem for large American banking groups, with Morgan Stanley which increases its position on Bitcoin, albeit indirectly.

This is what is shown by the last filing of the large American investment bank, which has purchased other shares of the Trust BTC from Grayscale, vehicle until a few weeks ago preferred by institutional investors, than in the USA they did not have great alternatives.

Large purchases of shares of Grayscale’s BTC Trust

It is Morgan Stanley’s customers who buy Bitcoin

Even if the news circulating on the net indicates the group as the buyer Morgan Stanley, in reality the question is more complex. Because actually the large banking group, which offers investment services to a certain clients mole, is buying on behalf of its own funds, which are in turn in the hands, through quotas to customers.

Bitcoin, indirectly through the Trust from Grayscale it was actually purchased, albeit to be included in different wallets – which we had already told you about on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. Portfolios that are available to the group’s clients. However, there have been important purchases, which we report in sequence, reminding our readers that these are positions activated by September 30th:

approximately 700,000 shares buy for Growth Portfolio , which to date correspond to approximately 30 million dollars;

buy for , which to date correspond to approximately 30 million dollars; other 600,000 shares they were bought by Insight Fund , which is always part of the products managed by the bank;

they were bought by , which is always part of the products managed by the bank; 500,000 shares approximately have also been added to the Global Opportunity Portfolio.

Overall we are around the 85 million dollars at current share prices in Grayscale’s Trust Fund. This commitment is perhaps not enormous compared to that of many private companies, but in any case a sign of a great appetite of institutional investors for $ BTC.

Commitment which among other things has come at a not encouraging stage for BTC, since these are all purchases concluded by September 30th, before that shocktober which brought the price of the first cryptocurrency on the market to an all-time high.

Will ETFs change this behavior?

Probably yes, as they are much easier to deal with for too Morgan Stanley and since the premium compared to the actual market prices it is much lower. We are therefore facing an epochal turning point with the products of ProShare and also of other funds, with others that may be accepted even before the end of the year.

The fever of the institutional for Bitcoin is far from abating – and that’s the news, net of short-term noise, which we should use to take a position on the market.