Morgan Super 3, there are always buyers for a disruptive classic

The new Morgan Super 3 is the modern version of a 1920s classic, with today’s technology.

Classic design, modern technology. A century after the appearance of that first three-wheeled car that caused a great impact for the English, the Morgan Three Wheeler it reappears in 2022. For many, the story could resemble that of the Ford Ta car created to allow many people to have their own vehicle due to its low cost.

In addition, they were contemporary, because while the car created by Henry Ford was born in 1908, the Morgan began to write its history in 1909. The car was the brainchild of Harry Frederick Stanley Morgan, who believed that a tubular body with two seats, a V-twin engine and only three wheels, could be.

The 1934 Morgan Super Sport, the most elaborate version of the first car, born to give people with fewer economic resources the possibility of moving by motor

And it turned out, because The Three Wheeler became a symbol of the automotive industry in the British Isles, to the point that in 1934 it caused it to evolve into the Morgan Super Sport. although with another profile, more oriented to fun and the luxury of details. Since 1940, Morgan has been manufacturing primarily the 4/4, which was undoubtedly the most famous car of the brand throughout its history. The Three Wheeler also had a four-seater version before being discontinued in the 1950s. It became a niche car, always handmade and only by request. It became a highly sought after item as a one-of-a-kind classic.

In 2011, Morgan Motor Company Ltd decided to relaunch the Three Wheelers in a special edition called 3 Wheeler P101 , as a tribute to the original car. The new Morgan three-wheeler had a V-twin engine, but now much more powerful, 1.9 liters capable of delivering 82 hp of power and reach a top speed of 185 km/h. Due to its low weight, it had an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 6 seconds. That second edition of the car was already a very expensive car, priced at $53,300.

In 2011, the Morgan, now called the Three Wheeler, was manufactured again, with an 82 hp engine that allowed it to reach 185 km/h. It still kept the engine in front of the shaft in its classic V2 shape.

It was in the middle of 2021celebrating a decade since its relaunch, that the last of the Morgan 3 Wheeler P101. By way of farewell he had a Targa decor Very particular. The emission regulations gave the death blow to the V2 engine, and thus ended an unforgettable cycle, which will give a lot more value to the 2,500 Morgan 3 Wheelers that were produced at that time. They promised to convert it to return with an environmentally friendly propulsion.

A classic that is now a niche car. It is no longer a collection, and even less for its features and equipment

Well, they did it very quickly, because they just presented the Morgan Super 3, which is the total revolution not only for motorization, but for the concept of construction. The chassis is a monocoque that is built is aluminumto make it light and rigid at the same time, which weighs only 635 kg. To do so, they used a particular system, by which the metal is heated to nearly 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and pressed into a mold, a technique previously used by Morgan on the Aero GT. The monocoque makes the Super 3 be much stronger than any of its three-wheeled predecessors.

The new creature of retro car lovers now has a 118PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ford EcoBoost turbocharged engine that generates 149 Nm of torque, and is transmitted to a single rear wheel through a 5-speed Mazda gearbox. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and launches a top speed of 208 km/h.

Elegant and premium quality interior. The new Morgan Super 3 can be fully customized to suit the owner

And something very special. The engine is no longer in front of the front axle but behind, balancing the weight for a safer and more harmonious ride. The details can be requested at the pleasure of the owner. All watches are digital and have a number of internal and external slides that make the car an even more special model. Of course It is no longer a collector’s car but a modern, performing and premium quality car., including its price. Because to have one you have to order it by making a payment of $57,000.

