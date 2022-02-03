Morgan talks about Mia Martini among the “Icaro” of rock





If you want to get closer to the world of podcast or if you are already a regular listener, we advise you Ikaros. The series tells the lives of the Icarus of music, young artists, exceptional talents, innovative and revolutionary spirits, who left their lives too soon. Janis Joplin, Amy Whinehouse, Brian Jones, Whitney Houston, Elliott Smith and many more. The stories of these artists – “the wax wings of rock” – were collected in the project de GliAscoltabili and Operà Music and acted by an exceptional narrator, Morgan.

The new episode, available this morning, tells the story of Mia Martini, great interpreter with a troubled life that has left a huge void in the world of Italian music and beyond. Mia Martini passed away on May 12, 1995 in Cardano al Campo and it is certainly not the first time that her life or disappearance has been told. But as in the style of this podcast, death is not the protagonist of the story, it is there, but it is not sitting in the front row. Instead, the feelings, the details, the emotional roller coaster, the successes and disappointments, the loves, the friends and those who instead only seemed to be. One enters his mind, his heart, into the depths of torment. This is what makes Ikaros different and unique in its kind, are just the words. In those narrated by Morgan there is a lot of empathy and above all the desire to return a profound tribute to these musicians and singers.

The episode dedicated to Mia Martini it is written by a young Malnatese author, Martina Marasco (the other authors are the creator of the project Giacomo Zito Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa and Maria Triberti), who also signed the one dedicated to Luigi Tenco. They both rocked in their own way, taking it to the stage of Sanremo well before the Maneskin. Then there are many other stories of Ikaros, you can listen to them here



