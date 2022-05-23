Entertainment

Morgan’s Wave and Angel City rule the NWSL – International Soccer

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Chicago (USA), May 22 (EFE) .- The San Diego Wave, with Alex Morgan’s sixth goal in five games, beat North Carolina Courage 1-0 this Sunday and continues to lead the NWSL, the women’s professional soccer league in the United States, chased by Angel City.

For EFE

May 22, 2022 – 9:41 PM

Morgan, one of the flags of the American team, had played only the second half in the loss suffered during the week against Racing Louisville, but returned to the starting eleven this Sunday and was decisive again.

His team, which opens its stadium this year, the Torero Stadium, won four games and lost one, which allows it to lead the table with a three-point advantage over Angel City, and one more game.

The Los Angeles team is debuting this year and has actress Natalie Portman as one of the great promoters, accompanied by Eva Longoria or Jessica Chastain, among others.

They won 1-0 this Saturday against the Kansas City Current, due to an own goal by the American Taylor Leach with twenty minutes remaining.

Still unable to win the OL Reign, a club based in Seattle, who did not go 0-0 against Washington in a new match in which the American Megan Rapinoe was a substitute.

The great leader of the American team missed the beginning of the season with a calf problem and took the field at the beginning of the second half, unable to break the tie.

His OL Reign only adds three points in four days and was nine behind Wave, the leader.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sister of Christian Nodal clarifies what happened after controversial video where it is seen that he grabbed a buttock

8 mins ago

The photos of the mother of young Angelina Jolie that reveal the impressive resemblance between them and Shiloh

10 mins ago

The strange gift Kim Kardashian received before the Met Gala

10 mins ago

Andrea Meza with an elegant dress in Mexicana Universal

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button