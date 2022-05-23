Morgan’s Wave and Angel City rule the NWSL – International Soccer

Morgan, one of the flags of the American team, had played only the second half in the loss suffered during the week against Racing Louisville, but returned to the starting eleven this Sunday and was decisive again.

His team, which opens its stadium this year, the Torero Stadium, won four games and lost one, which allows it to lead the table with a three-point advantage over Angel City, and one more game.

The Los Angeles team is debuting this year and has actress Natalie Portman as one of the great promoters, accompanied by Eva Longoria or Jessica Chastain, among others.

They won 1-0 this Saturday against the Kansas City Current, due to an own goal by the American Taylor Leach with twenty minutes remaining.

Still unable to win the OL Reign, a club based in Seattle, who did not go 0-0 against Washington in a new match in which the American Megan Rapinoe was a substitute.

The great leader of the American team missed the beginning of the season with a calf problem and took the field at the beginning of the second half, unable to break the tie.

His OL Reign only adds three points in four days and was nine behind Wave, the leader.