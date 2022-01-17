Mori-Filattierese, a strong bond “I bring generosity and humility as a dowry” – Sport

by Enrico Baldini Roberto Mori is a nice fellow, talkative and helpful. He is also the only Filattierese left in the ranks of his hometown team. A football “marriage” between Roberto Mori and the Filattierese who do not know a crisis of rejection, indeed, the George Clooney of the poor, as they have benevolently defined him, when his first white hair appears, he continues to be the symbol of the team. But there is more, the Borgo di Mezzo bomber wears the green-gold tunic with the usual enthusiasm of …

Roberto Mori is a nice guy who is nice, talkative and helpful. He is also the only Filattierese left in the ranks of his hometown team. A football “marriage” between Roberto Mori and the Filattierese who do not know a crisis of rejection, indeed, the George Clooney of the poor, as they have benevolently defined him, when his first white hair appears, he continues to be the symbol of the team. But there is more, the Borgo di Mezzo bomber wears the green-gold shirt with the usual enthusiasm since five years ago he decided to settle permanently in the service of the Castellano club.

Born in the years after Chernobyl, he took his first steps in the Brescia youth teams, then at La Spezia (36 goals) as students and the spring directed by David Sassarini and made fortunes to the sound of goals from Podenzana, Pontremolese, Valtarese the navigated Roberto, that is, 20 years of history spent in the Ligurian, Emilian and Lunigiana lands. Surprising everyone, except Mr. Secchiari, the other night when training was resumed he was the first to show up at the “Selva“.

“I am very happy – he says – it is a great satisfaction to be back here after the shoulder injury: because those who are part of the Filattierese already start with a stimulating conviction: it means that it is necessary, that the club has established that you can be part of the his plans “. He has spent many seasons on football fields and in every team he has always left his mark so as to become its flag and since he has been in Filattiera: he who always arrives on tiptoe in every movement (“not I am someone who makes great publicity “) continued to ignite the fantasies of the fans to the sound of goals (182). At least so far it has always been like this.

“I cannot complain – he says – so far I have taken away a lot of satisfaction. It will be because I have always managed to find the stimuli that are fundamental in this game: never flatten. I have been playing for twenty years now and I have always found the stimuli. Perhaps this is why I have always had consideration on the part of the professionals, I have always been liked by my teammates, coaches and managers. And this is the greatest satisfaction that this passion I have for football is giving me. It is something that makes you feel. important for the team “.

But how is it judged?

“A player neither excellent nor very poor, who has the best characteristics in generosity and humility”.

Will the Filattierese be saved?

“There are important players, many interesting young players and an extraordinary coach. I can only say one thing: everyone here is hungry for victories. You do it.”