News

Mori-Filattierese, a strong bond “I bring generosity and humility as a dowry” – Sport

Posted on

by Enrico Baldini Roberto Mori is a nice fellow, talkative and helpful. He is also the only Filattierese left in the ranks of his hometown team. A football “marriage” between Roberto Mori and the Filattierese who do not know a crisis of rejection, indeed, the George Clooney of the poor, as they have benevolently defined him, when his first white hair appears, he continues to be the symbol of the team. But there is more, the Borgo di Mezzo bomber wears the green-gold tunic with the usual enthusiasm of …

by Enrico Baldini

Roberto Mori is a nice guy who is nice, talkative and helpful. He is also the only Filattierese left in the ranks of his hometown team. A football “marriage” between Roberto Mori and the Filattierese who do not know a crisis of rejection, indeed, the George Clooney of the poor, as they have benevolently defined him, when his first white hair appears, he continues to be the symbol of the team. But there is more, the Borgo di Mezzo bomber wears the green-gold shirt with the usual enthusiasm since five years ago he decided to settle permanently in the service of the Castellano club.

Born in the years after Chernobyl, he took his first steps in the Brescia youth teams, then at La Spezia (36 goals) as students and the spring directed by David Sassarini and made fortunes to the sound of goals from Podenzana, Pontremolese, Valtarese the navigated Roberto, that is, 20 years of history spent in the Ligurian, Emilian and Lunigiana lands. Surprising everyone, except Mr. Secchiari, the other night when training was resumed he was the first to show up at the “Selva“.

“I am very happy – he says – it is a great satisfaction to be back here after the shoulder injury: because those who are part of the Filattierese already start with a stimulating conviction: it means that it is necessary, that the club has established that you can be part of the his plans “. He has spent many seasons on football fields and in every team he has always left his mark so as to become its flag and since he has been in Filattiera: he who always arrives on tiptoe in every movement (“not I am someone who makes great publicity “) continued to ignite the fantasies of the fans to the sound of goals (182). At least so far it has always been like this.

“I cannot complain – he says – so far I have taken away a lot of satisfaction. It will be because I have always managed to find the stimuli that are fundamental in this game: never flatten. I have been playing for twenty years now and I have always found the stimuli. Perhaps this is why I have always had consideration on the part of the professionals, I have always been liked by my teammates, coaches and managers. And this is the greatest satisfaction that this passion I have for football is giving me. It is something that makes you feel. important for the team “.

But how is it judged?

“A player neither excellent nor very poor, who has the best characteristics in generosity and humility”.

Will the Filattierese be saved?

“There are important players, many interesting young players and an extraordinary coach. I can only say one thing: everyone here is hungry for victories. You do it.”

© All rights reserved

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top