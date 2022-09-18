Moria Casan She was the only woman who sat on the Mesaza of the first program of this 2022, in the great return of Mirtha Legrand with his classic program The Night of Mirtha Legrand.

To brighten and spruce up even more the opening night of Mirtha Legrand, Moria Casán brought an exclusive gift especially for Chiquita. The precious handcrafted piece was a gift that Moria received from Lucio Benenatia stylist & fashion designer who worked for Italian Vogue magazine and exclusively with Dolce & Gabbana, summoned directly by Domenico Dolce.

Courtesy Moria Casán | Moria Casán gave Mirtha Legrand a handmade crown with gold leaves.

Moria said that Lucio Benenati gave it to her as part of her premiere with the play Julius Caesar. “He gave it to me. I never used it because I felt that it is something that I could not use, because Julius Caesar is something else “,

The outstanding actress gave more details of this special crown made with gold leaves and a burgundy velvet bow to give it a more glam touch. “It is a special handmade crown, for a queen. It is absolutely handmade and it is a beauty!”stressed La One.

Courtesy Moria Casán | Moria Casán gave Mirtha Legrand a handmade crown with gold leaves.

“It is for you as a symbol of your absolute reign on television”commented moria. Before this beautiful and surprising gift, Mirtha Legrand He thanked the actress and said: “A gift, thank you very much!”.

Courtesy Moria Casán | Moria Casán gave Mirtha Legrand a handmade crown with gold leaves.

Moria Casán thanked Lucio Benenati for the present

La One, honored the gift that he gave her at the time Lucio Benenatian important figure in Haute couture, also thanked him for the honor of having taken her into account for such a present.

Moria Casán gave Mirtha Legrand a handmade crown with gold leaves.

“I adore Lucio and many thanks to him. You must feel very honored because you are a man who loves women with a career. He respects them, venerates them“, he expressed Moria Casan about the designer of the crown that he gave to Mirtha Legrand. As another curious fact, the pink box in which the actress gave the gift to Chiquita is the same one in which it was given to her.

This gold leaf crown was designed by Lucio Benenatiwho worked for important international figures such as Sofia Loren to Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour to Sara Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, Roberto Bolle, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Monica Bellucci, Kylie Minogueamong others, told exclusively for CARAS Magazine, Moria Casán through his press Maxi Cardaci.

caption

The photos of the crown Moria Casan gave to Mirtha Legrand on its opening night at Trece with The Night of Mirtha Legrandare exclusive to the actress.