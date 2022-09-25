Morning, afternoon or night? When is it better to exercise according to science

On the one hand, the family, which always regulates your schedules at will, on the other hand, work, which inevitably marks your day to day with the tasks for which you are paid and, now, science, which comes to explain why you should do sports at one time and not another. Although they have been doing it for years. There are dozens of studies that have focused on finding out the benefits of exercise depending on the time it is practiced, so that it can be get the most out of possible to training, if there is a direct relationship between what is practiced and when.

How does the schedule affect training?

If the circadian rhythms, established based on sunlight and the darkness of the night, are able to include in our body causing changes in the skin, hair, sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature or the behavior of each person, it is not crazy that they also have direct influence on the practice of exercise. Now, as in all of the above, circadian rhythms influence each person in a different way.

How long do you have to train and when?

Following the recommendation of the WHO (World Health Organization), a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity a week or put your body to work in a way intense for at least 75 minutes every 7 days. It is a minimum and generic recommendation for which the experts have seen fit to agree with a view to avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and promoting an active and healthy life. However, when it comes to establishing when to do it, there are multiple theories. As an example, an example occurred in 2019 when two studies, published months apart, established different conclusions. While one endorsed that training in the morning made it easier for us to sleep at night, the other assured that training at night did not harm sleep.

According to science, women who train in the morning lose more fat.Antonio Terron

the best time to exercise

The most recent of the studies on the matter, carried out by a group of American researchers and published in Frontiers in Physiology, establishes direct relationship between the hour of training and its effectiveness and also links it to gender. To carry out the analysis, they chose 56 people, 30 men and 26 women, between 25 and 55 years of age, active and healthy. They carried out a training program with them for 12 weeks, randomly divided into three groups: those who trained at 8:30 a.m., those at 6:00 p.m., and the rest at 8:00 p.m. The same exercises were included in all training sessions (resistance, strength, , stretching and sprinting) and the results were monitored at the level of blood pressure, body fat, flexibility, strength and aerobic capacity.

The conclusions were, first, that all improved their physical condition, because regardless of the time, regular exercise always has a positive effect on health. They then found that the effectiveness of the exercise varied by time and gender so that the women who trained in the morning they had one fat reduction and tension greater than the women who trained in the afternoon and at night. “We have shown for the first time that for women, morning exercise reduces belly fat and blood pressure, while nighttime exercise increases muscle strengthupper body power and endurance, and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety,” explains Paul J Arciero, principal investigator of the study.

According to a recent study, training in the afternoon/evening favors the development of strength.Javier Biosca

In the case of men, the correlation between timing and exercise efficiency seems to be reversed, since training in the afternoon helped them reduce blood pressure, the risk of heart disease and the feeling of fatigue. In addition to that they managed to burn more fat when compared to the group that exercised in the morning.

Train in the morning, in the afternoon or at night?

Although science can determine performance improvement in specific studies, the reality is that it is already quite complicated to find a gap in our multitasking lives to make it even more complicated by having to place the training in a specific space on the agenda. “Before you listen to science, to a trainer, to your gym buddy…you should listen to yourself and test what time of day you have more energy to exercise. Each person is different and each person has preferences, whether first thing in the morning, before breakfast, in the afternoon… Believe me, exercise at the time you do it will be beneficial for your health, any time is perfect “, says Ana Senra, fitness expert at Decathlon, with whom we couldn’t agree more.

It may interest you:

It may interest you