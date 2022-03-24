Morning exercises that will help you lose weight – Health

If you are interested in losing weight and don’t know how to start, here we give you some tips that you can implement in your day to day. Remember that everything is a process and that you must acquire habits with which little by little you will obtain better results.

However, it is very important that you seek professional advice before starting any exercise and/or diet routine. This in order to avoid injuries or an imbalance in your nutrition, even more so if you have any medical condition that may influence the process.

Each body is different, so there is no universal diet or routine that will help you achieve your goals. It all depends on what your body requires and how comfortable you are with the habits you are about to adopt.

As stated by the Dr Michael Mosley on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Just One Thing’, you don’t need to become a sports pro to lose weight, but it is important to implement resistance exercises that keep your body active.

Further, Mosley recommended eating at least 50 grams of protein a day. It is not recommended to follow excessively restrictive diets, since this can create an imbalance in your body and will not give you the results you expect.

“When you want to lose weight, what you want is to lose fat and not muscle. A risk that is run when following a diet low in calories and protein based on teas and juices. The body needs protein, and if it doesn’t get it from your diet, it absorbs it from the muscles,” the doctor said.

Mosley also spoke of squats and push-ups as one of the exercises that he recommends the mostThey build strength, are easy to adapt to, can be done anywhere, and don’t require any equipment.

“It’s something I do every day. And there are new scientific studies that support the benefits of strength training, such as these daily resistance exercises, for which no special equipment is needed. In addition, it allows to stimulate the brain and the muscles at the same time”, pointed out the health professional.

“Push-ups not only keep you toned, but there is scientific evidence that resistance training improves sleep quality,” he added.

As for squats, the doctor assured that, in addition to helping to lose weight, they improve brain function, which is very important for mental and physical health when acquiring a new habit.

Mosley recommended that if you want to start being physically active, implement cardiovascular exercise such as walking, jogging, or bicycling, but also also perform strength and resistance exercises such as squats or push-ups.

Nothing constitutes a greater health benefit than continuous exercise.

It is very important to adopt this as a routine, starting with a minimum of three times a week and increasing as the body gains resistance, having at least one rest day a week.



On the other hand, the nutritionist Andrés Zapata expressed, in a live broadcast on Instagram with the fitness influencer Silvana Araujo, that losing weight should be a gradual process and that, if a diet promises to lose a lot of weight in a short time, it is not healthy. nor sustainable.

According to Zapata, it is recommended to lose one kilo per month, although overweight and obese people will tend to lose up to two kilos per month. Losing more kilos in less time will cause the functions of your vital organs to deteriorate and, after a while, your body will enter a state of stagnation.

However, this will all vary depending on your goal. If you want to lose weight, you must be in a caloric deficit, that is, consume fewer calories than you burn through exercise.

If, on the other hand, your goal is to increase muscle mass, you should eat more calories than your body consumes during physical activity, while having good weight training.

As the professional in sports and nutrition, Adrian Herrero, indicates on his social networks, doing exercises with loads is essential both to lose weight and to increase muscle mass. What changes is the food.

Although it is necessary to lift a weight that demands your body to see results, it is very important that you learn to do the exercises correctly to avoid injuries.

Be patient, start with moderate loads while you improve your technique and you will see how, little by little, your endurance and strength improve. Always consult a professional to guide you in your process and correct your mistakes as required.

To make any change in your lifestyle, you must go to experts who advise you according to your goals, your metabolism, your weight and other factors that influence your habits.

All the professionals cited above agree that there are no miracles to get results quickly, no magic pills or drinks. Go easy, listen to your body, and continue to do what makes you feel most comfortable, as long as you have your doctor’s approval.

