Morning Five, Flavia Vento and the fake Tom Cruise: “I didn’t give the money to him, whoever gives it to him doesn’t have the brain, defici **** i”. Federica Panicucci distances herself

After the story on social media, today November 26th Flavia Vento told a Morning 5 the scam he suffered by a fake Tom Cruise. A scam that lasted months, unmasked after the request for money: “It all started in May”, began the showgirl. Then she said: “I had written a comment on Tom Cruise’s official profile and then I was contacted by another account with his name. I thought it was really him and we exchanged the phone number ”. And again he explained: “I had no doubts about his identity, because he knew too many things and he had many in common with me ”.

Until the elusive Tom asked her for money, Flavia Vento was convinced that there was really the Hollywood star on the other side of the screen: “I realized it wasn’t him when he asked me for money. He filled me with compliments, sent me wonderful love songs. I am in love, until a week ago we were talking. He told me that I was a goddess, a person who looked like the sun, that I was not part of the planet Earth“.

Finally he concluded: “When he asked me for the money to see him, because he was on his way to Rome, then I understood. Did I report it? No, I always forgive. Then I didn’t give him the money. Whoever gives money to these people has no brains, they are morons“. AND Federica Panicucci he distanced himself: “No, no, we cannot say these things. There are psychological mechanisms behind it ”and the study launched an appeal to turn to the Postal Police in these cases.