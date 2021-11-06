Moro tries again the feat on Manaslu: “In the mountains you need patience”

Three times he bowed to the greatness of Manaslu. Under the banner of what has become a mantra for him: “The mountain always wins, there is no shame in giving up”. Simone Moro, however, has “patience and perseverance” in industrial quantities, fundamental qualities – as he says – to try again. On 1 December, the Bergamasco mountaineer will leave for Nepal to try again for the fourth time the double ascent of the eighth highest mountain in the world (8,163 meters), and of the Manaslu Pinnacle (7,992 m), the highest point of 7,000 meters. high of the planet, in the Himalayas. An adventure that was left unfinished and that he promised to bring to an end. “We must close the circles in life”, confirms from Iceland, where he is for the meeting of the international team of North Face athletes (one of its main sponsors).

Nothing, in the preparation, is left to chance. «Patience and perseverance – Moro is convinced – allow us to get to know the“ giant ”and ourselves better, and therefore to understand even if we need to change something about ourselves and the strategy. This time I will try by changing the strategy a bit ». First of all by anticipating the departure. «I will leave on December 1st so as not to throw away even a winter day, to have time to prepare and acclimatize myself and be at base camp on December 21st – he marks the times -. From there I will leave to reach the summit of Manaslu, taking advantage of the stable weather window that is usually found between mid-December and mid-January ». The three attempts of 2015-2016 (together with the South Tyrolean mountaineer Tamara Lunger), of 2018-2019 (with the Nepalese Pemba Gelje Sherpa) and of 2020-2021 (with Alex Txicon, a Spanish climber already on the summit with Simone Moro in 2016 on the Nanga Parbat and Iñaki Alvarez) failed precisely because of the amount of snow that fell in a few days which made climbing impossible. Also for this fourth expedition to Manaslu, Simone Moro will not be alone, his companions will be Abiral Rai, Uaigm guide, photographer and drone pilot, again Alex Txicon, and Sajid Alì Sadpara, son of the alpinist Alì Sadpara, who lost life this year during the winter expedition on K2. «They will arrive three weeks after me – he explains -. In particular, the presence of the son of Alì Sadpara, a mountaineer I knew well and who climbed Nanga Parbat with me and Alex in 2016, is a sign of the desire to continue a family tradition “. Simone Moro has 19 winter expeditions to his credit. He alone has reached four peaks of 8,000 meters in the complete winter season: Shisha Pangma (8,027 meters) in 2005, Makalu (8,463) in 2009, Gasherbrum 2 (8,035) in 2011, Nanga Parbat (8,126) in 2016. «The Manaslu is less majestic than Nanga Parbat – admits Moro – but it is the proven proof that in the mountains there is nothing easy or obvious. There are only favorable moments and less favorable moments ». The moment that this time he will try to seize, “because my mountaineering is the child of a dream, not a copy of a mountaineering already done”, he assures.