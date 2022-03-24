Morocco hosts “Chergui 2022”, the military exercise with France

Morocco and France are experiencing one of their best moments as political and economic allies, and this is demonstrated by the different acts they mutually carry out. The region of Er-Rachidía, in the province of Draa-Tafilatet is hosting the joint Moroccan-French military exercise known as “Chergui 2022”. This is a training of all the military forces of the two nations that has been taking place in the area since the beginning of March.

The exercise is part of the plans of both countries to improve the defense of territorial integrity. Likewise, its main objective is aimed at consolidating relations between the Royal Armed Forces and the French Army and it is reaping its fruits. A few days from completion, bilateral relations between Paris and Rabat are being greatly strengthened and with good expectations.

“Inter-training planning has been carried out between military officers of the two countries since September last year in France and Morocco.”commented the general commander of the Royal Armed Forces of Morocco.

AFP/FADEL SENNA – Moroccan army soldiers at an observation point during the “African Lion” military exercise in the Tan-Tan region, southwestern Morocco, on June 18, 2021

The practice of this event is watched by several international observers. They think that, thanks to the holding of this exercise, both countries are showing great military cooperation, as well as showing great relevance to security issues. They have also described these maneuvers as “very important” due to Algeria’s announcement about the willingness of its armies to settle on the borders near Morocco for training.

“The joint military training between the Royal Armed Forces and the French Army in the third military region of Morocco is the first of its kind since its announcement, and this joint training is expected to be an annual season between the two countries due to the challenges military and security for France in the Sahel region”Mohamed al-Tayyar, a researcher at Strategic and Security Studies, told the Moroccan press after being asked about the event.

These are exercises whose main goal is to demonstrate at an international level the preparation of the forces of the two countries. In the training, it is clear that the two nations have a great capacity to carry out all kinds of missions of attack, defense, security, assistance, etc.. Throughout this month, the two parties have shown great aptitude to work, plan and develop their strength both technically and operationally.

“Links are expected to develop significantly in light of Morocco’s push at all levels, including in the field of military industrialization. The Kingdom is expected to occupy an important position at the gateway of French companies to Africa. Also, the issue of the sovereignty of Western Sahara would further strengthen the relationship between the North African nation and the Gallic country, which has proven over time to be stable and reliable”, added Al-Tayyar.

PHOTO/AP – Moroccan soldiers stand guard during a reception as part of the African Lion military exercise at the Grier Labouihi complex in southern Morocco.

During the stay in the region, France has shown its reinforcements in military defense. Among them are the 4th Air and Marine Combat Brigade, as well as several armored vehicles. On the Moroccan side, the North African press emphasizes the words of a pilot who is immersed in these training sessions. “The joint exercise will make the French military officers see the experience gained by the Moroccan Army,” reported the Alawi media.

Morocco is at a point where, in military terms, large operations are being carried out with other countries worldwide. Of these, their solid relationship with the United States stands out in the “African Lion” operation. which this year will again be chaired by Morocco and has the objective of fighting against future terrorist attacks and preventing any possible natural disaster from happening on the African continent.

“The military exercises on Moroccan soil translate into the great military cooperation between Rabat and those countries in the exchange of military experience and the improvement of professional skills in the field of security”adds Hisham Moatad, an academic and political analyst, interviewed by the Al-Arab daily.